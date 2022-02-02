Pitkin County, of course, wants to make money off its investments but also wants to invest in entities that align with its own core values.
In January 2019, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners adopted revisions to the county’s investment policy in order to “foster a prudent and systemic investment program” that more closely aligned with the county’s overall objectives and initiatives.
Within its strategic plan, Pitkin County has three core focus areas: maintaining a “Flourishing, Natural & Built Environment,” building a “Liveable & Supportive Community” and promoting a “Prosperous Economy.”
The BOCC revisited the county’s investment policy during its work session Tuesday and wanted to ensure that entities receiving any of the county’s investment dollars also shared its vision for green initiatives and combating climate change.
“If ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Suncor, Shell want any of our money then they can begin investing a significant portion of their … practices into sustainable energy and renewable energy and transition into the green economy that we prefer to see,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said. “I think Pitkin County should totally divest from those agencies. I’ll point out that … similar governments to ours — other municipalities around the country — are taking it another step and suing all these companies for the emergency that they’ve created over the 40 years.”
At least for the moment, Pitkin County invests entirely in government securities and has proposed adding new language to its policy that would prohibit any investments in entities that “receive a significant portion of their revenues from the manufacture of tobacco products, exploration of fossil fuels, firearms, or weapons not used in our national defense.”
Commissioner Steve Child wondered if instead of “exploration” the policy should specify against industries that profited off the extraction and transportation of fossil fuels.
“But, then you get into a gray area [with] someone like Union Pacific Railroad that hauls a lot of coal but they haul a lot of other things,” Child said. “There are a lot of gray areas that would be hard to determine.”
According to representatives on behalf of Chandler Asset Management — Pitkin County’s investment advisor — many of the firm's other clients had also requested additional information about environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, in addition to socially responsible investing (SRI).
“It’s the most requested presentation, by far, that I’ve experienced … at least in the past five years anyway, certainly not the last 30,” Scott Prickett, Chandler Asset Management co-chief investment officer, said. “In fact, I provided yet another one last week to a large group in California.”
During Wednesday’s work session, Commissioner Greg Poschman raised an issue Prickett said several of the firm's other clients from across the country had also brought up.
“Fossil fuel companies are starting to invest in electrification,” Poschman said. “You’ll see companies like ExxonMobil putting in solar fields and charging stations and so it starts getting … murky.”
By broadly prohibiting investments toward entities that reap funds from fossil fuels, was the county in turn possibly preventing itself from investing in some of the largest producers of electric energy further down the road?
“How will … a question like that get answered?” Poschman asked.
Prickett said it was a great point and a difficult question to answer.
“It’s very hard to tell what oil companies are actually doing. There is so much greenwashing in all of the corporations,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said. “I think the last time we were talking about this, when we actually looked at the components we were investing in, almost all of them had interest in oil and weapons and most of them were U.S. Government entities, as I recall.”