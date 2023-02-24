Carbondale Arts announced the return of the annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza, to be held this year from March 9-11 at the Carbondale Recreation Center.
A dominant springtime event in the Roaring Fork Valley, the fashion show is back for its 12th year and returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The show reemerges with its never-seen storyline from 2020, under the title theme: “Mirror Mirror,” according to a news release from Carbondale Arts.
Amy Kimberly, founder and director of Green is the New Black, said in the release: “Each year, we pick a theme that inspires but also allows us to look at the world around us and find metaphoric ways to inject this world into our production.
“When we first started work on ‘Mirror Mirror,’ three years ago, it was a different time and we were exploring themes of good and evil found in many fairy tales but now, we are revisiting the storyline through the lens of the hero’s journey,” Kimberly said. “All the different elements of the show touch on this in some way.”
Green is the New Black is put on each year by a tripod of leadership. Kimberly is accompanied by Laura Stover, the show’s stylist who also runs projection and costume design, and Meagan Londy, director of dance and sound designer.
In Carbondale Arts’ release, the organization announced this year’s “Mirror Mirror” features 49 models, 29 designers from all over Colorado, 19 dancers from two different dance companies and 11 additional performers. Collaboration is the keystone of the Green Is the New Black fashion show, the release states.
“It’s surprising how many popular and mainstream designers are slow in committing to sustainability, but it is creeping into the fashion industry in a good way,” Kimberly said. “Lucky for us, we have talented designers in this valley (and state) who are devoted to upcycle and reuse for their lines, and it’s exciting to see what they create.”
Kimberly shared anecdotes about the inception, ethos and evolution of the annual fashion show. The director said she learned the power of the runway as executive director of the Telluride AIDS Benefit, which used a similar format to what she’s created with Carbondale’s annual Green is the New Black event.
“There is an inner strength that develops from walking the runway,” Kimberly continued. “Emotion can be evoked through music and choreography, which heightens the experience for all — performer, model and audience.”
From the models learning their lines to the designers creating their clothes and the performers developing and rehearsing their pieces, there are many different groups of creatives working on the different elements of this production right now, Kimberly said.
Among the performers this year is Carbondale’s CoMotion Dance Company and Mt Cirque, as well as the B Boys coming from the Front Range to perform an urban hip-hop Hansel and Gretel iteration.
Designers and models from Paonia are “cooking up something special,” Kimberly added in the release. The director also spoke of the projection mapping pieces and tech mastery.
“It’s a very exciting moment when all these siloed pieces meet on stage and explode into the art we call Green Is the New Black,” Kimberly said.
“Mirror Mirror” rehearsals are taking place over the next two weeks at both The Launchpad and Third Street Center in Carbondale. The show will open on Thursday, March 9, with nightly performances running through Saturday, March 11.
Tickets range from $30 to $125 depending on seat selection. Most tickets are sold out, however few remain available at carbondalearts.com.