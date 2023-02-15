The Greyboy Allstars with Karl Denson, Black Joe Louis, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and Rebirth Brass Band were among the acts announced today as part of the full artist lineup for the Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience, set for June 22-25 in various venues in downtown Aspen.

JAS June will consist of multiple staggered shows daily, “taking place at different spots, allowing attendees the opportunity to stroll around town and enjoy a full night of diverse music genres and settings,” a Wednesday news release says.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. MST. Choices include a two-day weekend pass at $200 (June 23-24) or a daily pass at $75/Thursday and $135/Friday or Saturday, that will allow access into all participating venues on either June 22, June 23 or June 24. A weekend VIP pass is available and will include three nights of dinner and private performances at the Durant Street VIP tent (across from Rubey Park), according to the release.

“Like New Orleans’ famed French Quarter festival, attendees can pick and choose the shows they would like to attend at any given time of the nights,” the release says. While soul, jazz and blues will be offered, the 2023 event will offer a wide mix of genres, including multiple artists “who embrace jazz as just part of their wider musical vocabulary, and from countries including Brazil, Uganda and France, all performing in the most intimate venues,” the release states.

In addition to the VIP Tent, JAS plans to host performances at the Belly Up, Wheeler Opera House and the opera house’s Second Floor Lobby, the Rooftop at the Aspen Art Museum, Limelight Hotel, W Hotel’s 39 Degrees, Bon Bon in The Aspen Mountain Residences, The Sterling, Here House, and Hotel Jerome’s Felix Coffee, Wheeler Room and Bad Harriet.

“June JAS really hit its stride in 2022, people have figured it out and bonded with the unique format,” JAS CEO and President Jim Horowitz said in the release. “It was a great buzz and great energy all around. A real celebration of diverse music in intimate settings. We are confident this is going to be a fantastic weekend”

JAS will be doing a special evening of concerts to kick off the weekend on Thursday (June 22) to include shows at the Belly Up and three of the more intimate June venues. New Orleans quintet Galactic with powerhouse vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph will perform at Belly Up. One of the top Hammond B-3 organists in the world, Tony Monaco, will be performing at Bon Bon. New Orleans powerhouse Big Sam’s Funky Nation performs at The Sterling, with blues guitarist Kevin Burt playing at nearby Bad Harriet. Monaco, Big Sam and Burt will all continue to perform at the same venues on Friday and Saturday nights, giving passholders multiple opportunities to see them.

Shows continue Friday in all 12 venues with veteran blues artist Ruthie Foster at Belly Up, Brazilian jazz pianist and vocalist Eliane Elias at the Wheeler Opera House and the swinging Django Festival Allstars on the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum, the release notes.

Blues, funk and soul artist Black Joe Lewis will perform both Friday and Saturday at the W Hotel. Also performing both nights are the genre-crossing guitar/vocalist duo Tuck & Patti (Hotel Jerome/Friday, Limelight/Saturday), sultry vocalist and virtuosic bassist Katie Thiroux (Felix), Ugandan musician Kinobe with his band Chinobay Afro-Jazz Fusion (Here House) and violin/guitar duo Lucia Micarelli and Leo Amuedo performing a mix of their diverse influences from jazz to classical, Americana to Latin (Wheeler Opera House second-floor lobby).

Legendary California jazz-funk revivalists The Greyboy Allstars (with Karl Denson) will perform at the Belly Up on Saturday. Remaining Saturday performances include Grammy-winning former Rolling Stones back-up vocalist Ms. Lisa Fischer at the Wheeler Opera House, and Grammy-nominated Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa at the Art Museum.

All of the above performances are included with a general admission pass for the days selected. Patron (VIP) passholders also will have access to all Friday and Saturday performances as well as entrance into the Durant Street VIP Tent featuring a full catered dinner, open bars and a private show each night (June 22-24). Performances include jazz/rock/soul vocalist Veronica Swift, psychedelic soul band the Monophonics and a capella group Naturally 7.

The June Experience will close on Sunday (June 25) with a New Orleans brunch taking place at the Durant Street VIP tent. The event will feature the Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band of New Orleans. "The brunch will include a full NOLA meal, bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary Bar," the release adds.

General admission passes as well as individual brunch tickets will be available for purchase Thursday at jazzaspensnowmass.org. Donor/VIP passes are available now at jazzaspensnowmass.org or by calling 970-920-4996.

The full daily schedule, ticket information and more can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org.