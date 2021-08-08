An attempt to skirt around the Interstate 70 closure through Glenwood Canyon led to a Greyhound bus getting stuck in the Flat Tops Friday, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 6 p.m., GCSO received a report that the bus was stuck on Coffee Pot Springs Road, about 22.5 miles up. Twenty-one people were on board — one of whom was an elderly woman with heart conditions, per the press release, but no injuries were reported.
Typically, Coffee Pot Springs Road is a route navigated by four-wheel drive and all-terrain vehicles.
“By trying to navigate the roadway, the Greyhound bus managed to tear a hole through the bottom of its engine’s oil pan, creating an oil spill along this mountain road,” the release explains. A hazmat group contained the spill.
By almost 11 p.m., the passengers and driver were loaded into the support vehicle, despite a storm in the forecast, but that storm occurred north of the incident.
I-70 has been closed since July 29, with no open date in sight, due to several debris flows through the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.
The Colorado Department of Transportation suggests utilizing Interstate 80 through Wyoming as an alternative route.