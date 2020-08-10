There are now more than 120 people working on the fire, according to a recent update.
The post noted: "Firefighters are working to keep the fire out of the No Name drainage as well as on the north side of the Colorado River. Terrain is very rugged, limiting where we can safely put firefighters on the ground."
Crews will focus on "point protection" on the west side of No Name, "including accessing structures and prepping areas should the fire reach the area." Similar preparations will take place in the Shoshone area. The use of aircraft will continue.
David Boyd, public information officer for the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, said Monday air tankers, helicopters and assistance from federal and local agencies were used to battle the fire that burned in timber and scrub on rugged and inaccessible terrain of Glenwood Canyon.
By 5:31 p.m. Monday, or less than four hours after the Colorado Department of Transportation first closed Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, the Grizzly Creek Fire required the response of 60 firefighters, according to data from the incident command system.
Boyd said the growth from zero to 1,300 acres “is really impressive.” Not only are conditions as dry as they have been in 10 years, he said, the current lack of moisture factors into how intensely the fire is burning.
“This fire is going to be with us for a while,” Boyd said.
Coffee Pot Road in the Flat Tops also is closed, Boyd said. According to Tuesday's update, campers in that area were evacuated Monday and today.
CDOT asks motorists not to use Cottonwood Pass between Carbondale and Gypsum as an alternative. Independence Pass also restricts trucks over 35 feet, drivers are reminded.
Grizzly Creek quickly became the second largest fire in Garfield County, behind the Pine Gulch Fire above Grand Junction.
Long way home
The following detours are advised by CDOT during the I-70 closure:
According to CDOT:
• Travelers heading westbound on I-70 can use U.S. 24, CO 91, or CO 9 to U.S. 285/U.S. 50 and continue west.
• Motorists heading east on I-70 can travel on U.S. 50 to travel east toward U.S. 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to return to I-70 eastbound, or continue east on U.S. 285 to the Denver metro area.
• Motorists can take a northern detour of CO 131 to U.S. 40 to CO 139. Note that while CO 13 is open at this time, it is not a recommended detour due to construction. (Oversized commercial vehicles are not allowed due to conditions on CO 13, according to CDOT.)
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department has created its own Facebook page for the Grizzly Creek Fire. Travel updates from CDOT may be found at CDOT Twitter and COtrip.org.
Scott Thompson, chief of Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, said the agency sent a tanker and a brush truck to the cooperative effort. Carbondale Fire & Rescue was part of the response and is posting photos and progress to its Facebook page.
Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine said that the district wasn’t asked for help. Aspen fire personnel were busy tamping down a fire believed to have started at an abandoned campsite up Lincoln Creek Road. An empty gas can was a possible culprit.
In Glenwood Canyon, on Monday afternoon, hikers on the Hanging Lake Trail were contacted about the fire and evacuated, Boyd said. He said the reservation system allowed them to “know how many people were in there. We were able to clear out Hanging Lake.”
Boaters on the Colorado River also watched the scene unfold.