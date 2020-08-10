As of Tuesday night there were 211 personnel responding to the fire.
The post noted: "Firefighters are working to keep the fire out of the No Name drainage as well as on the north side of the Colorado River. Terrain is very rugged, limiting where we can safely put firefighters on the ground."
David Boyd, public information officer for the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, said a type 2 incident command team would assume the fire as of Wednesday morning.
Coffee Pot Road in the Flat Tops also is closed as is Cottonwood Pass between Carbondale and Gypsum.Independence Pass also restricts trucks over 35 feet, drivers are reminded.The recommended route according to CDOT is over McClure Pass via Hwy. 133.
Grizzly Creek quickly became the second largest fire in Garfield County, behind the Pine Gulch Fire above Grand Junction.
Long way home
The following detours are advised by CDOT during the I-70 closure:
• Travelers heading westbound on I-70 can use U.S. 24, CO 91, or CO 9 to U.S. 285/U.S. 50 and continue west.
• Motorists heading east on I-70 can travel on U.S. 50 to travel east toward U.S. 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to return to I-70 eastbound, or continue east on U.S. 285 to the Denver metro area.
• Motorists can take a northern detour of CO 131 to U.S. 40 to CO 139. Note that while CO 13 is open at this time, it is not a recommended detour due to construction. (Oversized commercial vehicles are not allowed due to conditions on CO 13, according to CDOT.)
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department has created its own Facebook page for the Grizzly Creek Fire. Travel updates from CDOT may be found at CDOT Twitter and COtrip.org.