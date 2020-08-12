Impacts from the rapidly expanding Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon spilled into the Roaring Fork Valley on Tuesday, and included road detours and heavy traffic from Glenwood Springs to Independence Pass.
Meanwhile, the wildfire that grew to 3,200 acres by Tuesday night and from its point of origin as a brush fire near the Grizzly Creek rest area traveled south across the Colorado River, triggered evacuation orders for residents in the No Name, Lookout Mountain and Coulter Creek neighborhoods and spawned a pre-evacuation notice for Bair Ranch. Updated information is available at the Facebook page GrizzlyCreekFireCO that is managed by the incident command team as well as the web site inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6942/.
“Hot weather and winds are challenging firefighters’ efforts,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was reporting Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday at 6 a.m., the Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Blue Team is scheduled to assume command of the fire, according to a statement from the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit. So far, a total of 211 personnel have responded to the fire as have two Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT), “multiple” Large Air Tankers, four heavy helicopters and one medium helicopter, according to an update.
In a Tuesday evening update, the Colorado Department of Transportation said when it comes to Interstate 70, “Travelers should plan for (a) possible extended closure.”
In and around Aspen, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and the Colorado State Patrol were stopping drivers of commercial vehicles throughout the day who tried to make their way over Independence Pass, which has a 35-foot limit on vehicles.
“Hundreds of trucks have been contacted” about the restrictions on Independence Pass, said sheriff’s office Sgt. Levi Borst. Traffic was so heavy in Aspen on Tuesday that by the early afternoon it was backed up from City Market to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, he added.
“As you’ve seen this summer, the traffic feels heavier than normal. The closure on I-70 makes it worse,” Borst said.
While passenger travel over Independence Pass isn’t restricted, the Colorado Department of Transportation is asking motorists to find a different route, if possible.
“For residents of the Roaring Fork Valley, we understand that really may be the most direct route for you,” said CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher. She said those who “can avoid it,” should consider not using this route and instead should opt for Highway 133 over McClure Pass. CDOT is recommending the southern route as an alternative for most users.
Thatcher said CDOT was aware of “large vehicles up on Independence Pass including tractor-trailers that have slowed down everyone else” but wasn’t able to identify any specific trucks impacted by the detour.
Attempts to reach City Market spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge on Tuesday about whether supplies would be late were not successful.
Borst said there were controls in place to check truck traffic from the Pitkin County side of the pass but he wasn’t sure if there was staffing on the Lake County side.
“The only question mark is going to be if a semi comes from the Lake County side and wedges itself in the ‘Narrows’ (section of the pass near the Weller Lake Trail),” Borst said.
Officials also ask that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass, which connects Gypsum to Carbondale, as it also is not built for heavy traffic or oversized vehicles.
The fire’s growing severity on Tuesday prompted the city of Glenwood Springs to shut off the water diversion source at No Name and instead use the Roaring Fork River pump station, according to a statement from the city.
“This is out of an abundance of caution to protect the water supply from fire retardant being used on the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon,” it continued. “Residents are asked to refrain from watering lawns for the next 48 hours. Additional restrictions may be issued later.”
The city’s community water system provides water for 9,614 residents within Garfield County. The water sources come from “three surface intakes in the watershed of the Colorado River,” it was noted.
Hogback is back
RFTA bus service west to New Castle and Rifle on what is called the Hogback route returned Tuesday after being halted at 3 p.m. Monday when the interstate closed to eastbound traffic because of the fire.
“RFTA decided to stop westbound Hogback buses as they would get stuck with no way to return in backed up traffic along the eastbound I-70 lanes,” said RFTA spokesperson Jamie Tatsuno. “A few hours later, RFTA was able to dispatch buses to Rifle from Glenwood Springs at 6:05 p.m., 7:05 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. once the Colorado State Patrol relocated their turn around from exit 109 eastbound to exit 114.”
She said while Hogback service resumed yesterday, its schedule is “dependent on traffic and fire impacts.”
Timing was everything when it came to traffic inconveniences in the first hours after Monday’s highway shutdown.
Aspenite Catherine Lutz was returning home from the Grand Mesa on Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. and got stuck in traffic that was backed up several miles beyond I-70 exit 109.
“They detoured people back to I-70 west but there were no signs or any info given at all about how to detour depending on your destination,” she said.
“I’m not sure when they reopened the highway to the Glenwood exit, but I don’t understand why they couldn’t keep it open at least through West Glenwood if the fire was six miles east of Glenwood,” she said.
Lutz and her family “ended up backtracking to our starting point on the Grand Mesa and going around through Cedaredge, Paonia, McClure Pass and Carbondale, making a two-ish hour drive end up lasting almost eight hours.”
As CDOT’s Thatcher explained, those temporary closures of exits west of the fire on I-70 provided a capacity control to gridlock. They were reopened by 7 p.m. Monday night, she said.
“As we’ve seen, it can be a challenge for Highway 82 to handle a lot of traffic. During evening rush hour we are very mindful of the ‘parking lot effect’ that can occur,” Thatcher said.
With regard to Highway 82 and I-70, “The two together can make for a challenging time of evening when people are trying to get home beyond South Canyon,” Thatcher added.