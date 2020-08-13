Despite the best efforts of the ground and airborne teams, the Grizzly Creek Fire, which grew to about 4,800 acres on Wednesday, is going to be with us for some time, said fire managers last night during a live Facebook chat.
“Grizzly Creek Fire is the No. 1 fire in the nation for resources,” said Jared Hohm, incident commander of the Type 2 incident management team. That equates to 250 resources (personnel and equipment), with more crews and engines on the way. Fire jumpers and structure protection specialists are also going to assist, though additional aviation assets are suddenly in high demand across the country.
No structures have been damaged “to the best of our knowledge,” Hohm said, adding that they also believe “all of our infrastructure is intact.”
As of Wednesday night the fire had “backed down” but “had not breached” the No Name Trail.
According to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario, 200 people have been asked to leave their homes in No Name, Colter Meadows and Buck Point Drive. The Glenwood Springs Community Center is the evacuation location, but Vallario said he understands many people are sheltering with friends and other family members.
Spring Valley was under a preevacuation order Wednesday and could be threatened if winds increase, the public was told. There is no shelter in the immediate vicinity.
The agency representatives said a 24-hour notice would be provided when possible but also said the time frame could be much tighter depending on the fire’s movement.
Those who were given preevacuation orders were advised to pack medications and to start sorting through precious things now. “When we evacuate is not the time to go through old photos, documents and children’s items, Vallario said.
As of press time there were no preevacuation orders for the city of Glenwood Springs proper, the fire managers said.
The brush fire started Monday around 1:30 p.m. on the north side of I-70 before jumping south of the interstate on Tuesday. It has continued to grow exponentially, fueled by gusty winds and dry conditions.
According to the incident overview report, “The fire is burning in oak scrub, mixed conifer, and aspen. The fire's growth is fueled by fuels, topography, and weather. Drought conditions have created critically dry fuels that are very receptive to fire. Interstate 70 is closed due to firefighting efforts occurring on and along the interstate, as well as rocks and other debris rolling onto the roadway.”
Marty Adell, who will assume the post Thursday morning with a Type 1 incident command team, from Jared Hohn, and Scott Fitzwilliams, forest supervisor of the White River National Forest, also joined the discussion.
Fitzwilliams said he wanted the public to know the fire “is a serious situation” and recognizes it is going to be a burden to the community’s economy and infrastructure.
“We’re in it for the long run,” Fitzwilliams said.
Live briefings will be held every other night, with the next Facebook conversation set for Friday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., throughout the duration of the fire.