Aspen City Council members aren’t the only ones who have written strongly worded letters to Rep. Lauren Boebert condemning her propagating the widely debunked claim that the presidential election results were fraudulent.
On Monday, the Eagle County Commissioners submitted a letter to this newspaper taking Boebert to task for her statements rejecting the electoral college vote Wednesday.
“You are Colorado's newest member of Congress, and you represent most of Eagle County. Your first act in that great body was to refuse the votes submitted to you by every state. That vote is ceremonial, as refusing the electoral vote is not a power granted to Congress,” the letter reads. “Perhaps that apparent lack of real consequence is why you and many of your fellow representatives chose to make what could only be considered a political statement with your votes.”
On Wednesday, 147 members of Congress between the Senate and House of Representatives supported at least one objection to certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory — and Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, was vocally among them.
“I have constituents outside this building right now. It is my separate but equal obligation to weigh in on this election and object. They know that this election is not right. I will not allow the people to be ignored,” she said on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
That afternoon, a mob comprising thousands of Trump supporters breached the building in a course of events that would leave five casualties, including a Capitol police officer. Boebert at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday said in a now-deleted tweet, “Today is 1776.” She has since denounced the violence.
“Even had you offered evidence to support your claims of a fraudulent election (which neither you nor anyone else has done), your official act would still be a direct assault on the Constitution that you have glorified in your rhetoric as a candidate and have now sworn to uphold in your oath of office,” the Eagle County Commissioner’s letter says. “As a candidate, fanning the flames of insurrection with spurious claims of election fraud was grossly irresponsible, and yet your right granted by the Constitution. As an official fairly elected to office, to then assume and exercise an authority not granted to you by that same constitution is not legal, ethical or moral.”
Rural Colorado United, a grassroots political action committee created specifically to oppose Boebert’s candidacy and raised more than $300,000 to do so, went beyond sending letters expressing its disdain for the representative’s actions.
“Rural Colorado United has organized rallies at Boebert’s Pueblo and Grand Junction district offices calling on Boebert to resign and if not, for her colleagues to expel her from Congress,” a Friday press release announced. “Constituents across District 3, outraged by her betrayal of the oath of office she took less than a week ago, have organized similar rallies in Durango, Steamboat Springs, and more.”
George Autobee, Rural Colorado United CEO, called Boebert a “conspirator in the insurrection that occurred at Capitol Hill.”
On Tuesday — one day before Congress did subsequently declare Biden the next president of the United States after the mob had been removed from the premises — Aspen City Councilmember Rachael Richards during council’s regular meeting proposed a draft of a letter criticizing Boebert. Several iterations of that draft were sent by city attorney Jim True on behalf of individual councilmembers.
“Our county’s vote and the state of Colorado were for Joe Biden — the actions to try to nullify the electors in some other state is literally trying to overturn the results of citizens’ of Colorado vote,” Richards said Tuesday.