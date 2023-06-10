Pitkin County will require Redstone to get a special event permit for its popular Fourth of July parade for the first time ever this year, despite an objection from one county commissioner about government “overreach.”
The commissioners were advised by County Manager Jon Peacock and Community Development Director Suzanne Wolff on Tuesday that the 49-year-old event has grown to the point in recent years where traffic management and parking control are necessary.
“It’s a case where the impacts are clearly spilling out,” Wolff said. “At one time, it was probably a nice, small community event and now it attracts people from all over the valley.”
She said the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation expressed concerns about vehicles parking on both sides of Highway 133. Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said people exiting or returning to their cars are at risk of getting struck by passing vehicles while crossing the busy roadway.
“It’s a great event. We support the event,” he stressed. “(But) there’s a safety hazard. It’s definitely grown over the years.”
Colorado State Patrol doesn’t have the resources to send troopers to Redstone during the parade and the sheriff’s office is stretched thin during that busy time, he said. One deputy is typically assigned to Redstone during the Fourth of July event.
“Why we brought this to (the community development department) is it just needs to have more eyes on the plan to have some input in an actual, formal traffic management plan to make sure someone doesn’t get hit while they’re crossing the road,” Burchetta said.
Wolff said her department is trying to work with the parade organizers since this is the first time they had to apply for a permit. County officials reached out to the A1 Traffic Management to inquire about the traffic and parking control. An estimate came in for $3,500 for the event. Wolff and Peacock suggested the cost could be covered this year through the commissioners’ discretionary spending fund.
“If we’re trying to work with them and get them to a place where they can take all of this on then maybe this is a way the county could help with this resource this year so everybody could see how it works,” Wolff said.
Burchetta said the sheriff’s office is also working with organizers on details. “We’re working with them to figure out where they can park all the cars,” he said.
Commissioner Francie Jacober initially said she felt requiring the permit and a formal traffic and parking management plan was excessive.
“I’m just thinking about overreach and costing them money and that kind of stuff,” Jacober said. “Is there a simpler way of doing it than going through our permit system?”
Commissioner Patti Clapper was wary of spending money from the discretionary fund for the Redstone parade traffic management because she feared it would trigger other requests for funds from a limited pot.
She suggested putting out jars to collect donations from paradegoers. The event attracts 3,000-plus people, she said, so if everyone donated $1 most of the expense would be covered.
“They could raise enough money to cover it,” Clapper said. “We need to encourage that.”
Jacober was opposed to asking attendees to chip in. “Have you ever paid to go to a parade? That’s a bit of a stretch,” she said.
The board majority ultimately agreed to cover the $3,500 this year and to ask the organizers to try to help via donations. The county will only cover the parking control and traffic management this year, they said.
Jacober declined to ratify the direction.
“I’m abstaining, not because of the money but because of the control,” she said. “It’s my Libertarian stance.