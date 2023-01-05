If the order of results for the Glenwood Springs hockey team’s back-to-back series had been swapped, the team may have been ecstatic after game two Wednesday morning. Instead, it was a gut check.
The Demons made a titanic statement Tuesday night, toppling defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain in a dominant 5-0 shutout. Just 14 hours later, they were called back to the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center to face the Red-Tailed Hawks once again, this time ending with a decisive loss, their first in six games this season.
The Demons didn’t score until late in the third period, and were already trailing by six goals at that point.
“They came in with a little more desperation today,” Demons head coach Tim Cota said. “We came in thinking we were going to win and they came in thinking they have to win. They’re a good hockey team, so give them credit. They outworked us, out hustled us today.”
Tuesday night’s win was a big one for the Demons. It was a long-awaited matchup against a team that epitomized the phrase, “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” after the Hawks went 20-2 last season en route to the program’s first state championship in 18 years. Glenwood was slated to host Cheyenne Mountain to begin the season, but weather forced a postponement.
For Glenwood’s newest teammates, those coming over from Aspen High School, it was a chance at redemption. The Hawks stunned the Skiers in February 8-1 in the playoffs to end their season in what would turn out to be the program’s last varsity contest until at least the 2024-25 season as the school opted to rebuild at the junior varsity level due to, in part, a large graduating class.
For some of Aspen’s players, the run-ins with the Hawks didn’t end there.
“It was really personal,” Demons captain and Aspen High senior Carson Miller said. “Not only did they knock us out in hockey but also in lacrosse, both in the playoffs. I’m like 0-4 coming into yesterday’s game against Cheyenne Mountain as a whole. So personally it felt really good to win that game.”
The first period of game one was played tightly, with neither team finding the back of the net. Sophomore Brayden Dacuma broke through late in the second, carrying the puck into the offensive zone and shooting for a rebound, which sophomore Ryan Rigney cleaned up, returning the puck cross-crease to Dacuma, who beat the Hawks goaltender high stickside. Junior Ian Cole got a secondary assist on the play.
About a minute and a half later with the Demons on the penalty kill, senior Kale Tibbetts cleared the puck down the ice and senior Ryder Rondeau beat the Hawks tender in a race behind the net, wrapping it around and into the open net for a shorthanded goal and a 2-0 lead heading into the third period.
Miller scored on the powerplay in the third, followed by tallies from Rigney and one more from Rondeau to reach the final score. Rondeau and Miller — both on Aspen’s varsity squad that lost to the Hawks — recorded three points. Rigney — another Skier — Jake Barlow, Cole and Dacuma each tallied two. Senior goaltender Marek Senn posted the 30-save shutout.
According to MaxPreps, it was the first time since the 2019-20 playoffs that the Red-Tailed Hawks were held scoreless.
“It was just an emotional win,” senior co-captain Avner Mangeot said. “We expect a lot out of each other and we’re feeling that drive.”
In what Cota said may have manifested into overconfidence, the Demons came out flat Wednesday morning. The Hawks scored a power play goal just under five minutes in and it snowballed from there, giving up a short-handed goal just over a minute later on a breakaway that saw goaltender JJ Swenson get beat high glove side.
The Hawks scored once in the second period and set the tone in the third with another tally just over a minute in. Bradyn Schwettman got Glenwood on the board with five minutes left in the game with a shot from the high slot on a delayed penalty that went into the top glove side corner of the net.
Emotions swung to the other end of the spectrum: Glenwood players got angry with each other and made unforced mistakes, leading to turnovers and penalties out of frustration.
It showed the team what they have to do moving forward — when they’re not winning each game by at least four goals.
“A lot of guys just really want to win, so then we get frustrated when our teammates are making mistakes, it’s just a constant cycle,” Miller said. “If you’re getting mad at your teammates for making mistakes, then they’re just going to make more mistakes, so we need to try and get the positivity up and move past it.”
In the end it may be a valuable learning experience for the team: Play together and focused, and you can shut out the defending state champion. Play angry and undisciplined, and you’ll lose by five.
The key for this team — recognized as the No. 2-ranked squad in 4A by its coaches, with nearly cherry-picked talent from across the Western Slope — is to not get overconfident and move forward as a unit.
“I think it’s just a wake up call,” Mangeot said. “It’s pretty black and white at this point. It’s definitely comforting knowing that we did beat that team and that on any given day we can do it again. We’ve just got to come together and do it.”
The 4-1 Demons return to the ice on Saturday to host Mullen before playing their first away game of the year at Standley Lake on Monday.