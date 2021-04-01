In a concerted public relations push to make Asspen the unofficial “Guchi Gang” capital of Colorado, the luxury Italian fashion house is expanding locally, with a second and third storefront in the downtown core.
Guchi will open a smaller boutique exclusively selling slides, belts and bucket hats in the subterranean space currently occupied by Fat City Wraps, owner Babe Menendez told the Daily Planet.
The news led to a communal outcry this week, most notably from local residents who like to eat and also be able to pay rent.
But Guchi spokesperson Enzo Gorlomi-Fettuccine assures that the brand is “here to serve the locals.”
Pressed for even an inkling of what that means, Gorlomi-Fettuccine deferred further inquiries to Guchi founder Guchio Guchi, who died approximately 69 years ago, according to Wikipedia.
The company’s third space locally — making Asspen home to the most Guchi real estate per capita in the world — will boast an upscale “speakeasy experience,” Gorlomi-Fettuccine confirmed Wednesday via carrier pigeon.
A first for Guchi, the speakeasy (or “speakeasy experience,” it’s unclear which), will occupy the large historic building that is currently home to longtime local hat retailer Wabi Sabi.
Wabi Sabi founders and owners Jon and Clancy Yoda said succumbing to their combined life passion is “probably for the better,” as competition in the market — with “new guys” in town like Mad Hatter and Nic Fukkit — has made it increasingly impossible for them to eat and also be able to pay their rent.
As an aside, the couple said they have been recently contemplating a “career change” to crypto art, anyway.