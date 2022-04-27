After the initial excitement and handshake line with the other team, Aspen junior Judd Gurtman was cool, calm, collected and focused on the lacrosse team’s next game on Wednesday.
“It feels good,” Gurtman said nonchalantly after Monday night’s victory. “It’s a fun win.”
Not exactly the sky-high emotions one might expect from a player who scored not just an overtime-winning goal, but his second in two straight games, lifting the Skiers into an upper echelon of boys lacrosse in their league.
“He’s not one of those guys that you’re going to hear about it for the next week,” Aspen head coach Tommy Cox said. “Judd is very humble about what he does on the field and that’s why we love him as a player so much. He gets out, he gets the job done and he’s on to the next.”
Gurtman saw that the defenders for opponent Battle Mountain were sliding out of lanes early, so he directed his teammates to clear left. It opened up the right lane, which he stormed through, beating the Huskie goalie in the bottom corner, giving Aspen a 9-8 victory and triggering a walk-off style dogpile.
Six days earlier, Gurtman willed his way through the heart of Grand Junction’s defense for another game-winning finish to open Aspen’s home season.
The two wins moved the team to 6-3 overall. More importantly, the win against Battle Mountain lifted them to 4-2 in the 4A Western league and created a fine line in the standings — the teams with winning records and the teams with losing records. Aspen is now one of three teams among the former, forcing the rival Huskies two games under .500.
Ahead of the Skiers are the 5-2 Eagle Valley Devils — to whom Aspen fell 12-11 in overtime in their previous meeting — and 5-1 Vail Mountain Gore Rangers — who have only lost in league play to the Skiers, in another overtime contest in March, 8-7.
After a 2-8 campaign and a second-to-last-place finish in 2021, the Skiers are flipping the script and hanging with — and sometimes beating — the best teams their classification has to offer.
Every game they’ve played so far they’ve either won or lost in overtime, save for a spring break trip down to Florida to play St. Edward’s out of Vero Beach, the seventh-highest-ranked team in the country. The Skiers, understandably, dropped that game 11-3.
Returning much of the same group plus some freshman reinforcements, Aspen came into the season ready to progress. More than 20 players attended preseason and many trained throughout the whole summer. Players are in the weight room. They want it.
“The brotherhood is back and I couldn’t be more proud of these boys,” Cox said. “We can coach them all day long but it’s really up to them to develop that bond. The coolest part is, we have not had to push that.”
Gurtman is marked as a captain despite being a class below the team’s 11 seniors. Brady Haisfield, a senior, is leading the team with 20 goals, but Gurtman is next in line with 17. Following him is freshman Tucker Devlin, who Gurtman called the team’s “ring leader” despite his youth.
The Skiers only lost four seniors to graduation a year ago, but Gurtman still called this year’s iteration, “a new team.”
“We got a lot of new kids, new talent,” Gurtman said. “We went from losing to all these teams in our league and now we’re finally starting to pick things up and win. It’s cool that we can come together and take away these wins.
“We’re still growing though,” he added. “We haven’t clicked yet, still way more to improve.”
The Skiers have five more games to polish off their new product before the playoffs start, hosting all five. Following Wednesday’s contest with Resurrection Christian, they’ll get Vail Mountain again on Friday and Eagle Valley on May 4. They’ll finish off with the as-of-now bottom two teams in the league, Steamboat Springs and Summit, later that week.
If all goes according to plan, Aspen could find themselves league champions for the first time since an undefeated 2018 campaign.
“We’re setting a precedent at state, showing everyone that we can play lacrosse,” Gurtman said. “We’re not to be overlooked like last year.”