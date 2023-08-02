In a work session Tuesday, Aspen Councilman Bill Guth spoke out against the idea of “requiring” private building owners to meet environmentally minded building performance standards currently being developed by the city of Aspen.
“I’m very uncomfortable with the direction this Building IQ program could potentially go in,” Guth said.
City staff pushed back on Guth, saying that without the requirements, the city will fail to meet its 2050 climate goals.
As part of its Building IQ program, the city plans to adopt a set of building performance standards in the third quarter of 2024. These standards, which will be designed with input from an ongoing stakeholder group, are meant to reduce building emissions and move the city toward the climate goals. The program is designed to reduce emissions from existing buildings in Aspen by measuring, or “benchmarking,” those buildings’ existing energy use and then developing “building performance standards” that property owners will need to meet in the future.
This spring, city staff convened a stakeholder group composed of public and private representatives in order to develop the building performance standards. City staff estimate they will have final recommendations for what those standards will be, and how to implement them, sometime in third-quarter 2024. The city council will then adopt or reject those recommendations.
When Guth asked how benchmarking data and building performance standards would likely be implemented, Sustainability Manager Tessa Schreiner said benchmarking data currently being collected would likely be used to “encourage, incentivize, support and in some cases require” changes to buildings in order to meet building performance standards.
Guth said Schreiner’s use of the word “require” gave him pause. He said he supported incentivizing and subsidizing improvements to privately owned buildings, but that requiring those improvements made him “super uncomfortable.”
Schreiner told the council that unless privately owned buildings take action to curb their emissions, the city will fail to meet its 2050 climate goals. She noted that gas heating systems in buildings are Aspen’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Altogether, she said buildings account for 57% of Aspen’s emissions.
In an interview, Schreiner said that requiring private building owners to meet building performance standards is essential for tackling that emissions source. Schreiner said that since 2005, Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions have not been reduced, despite programs incentivizing private building owners to voluntarily improve their properties.
“We have been very clear with the council that voluntary actions will certainly not get us to our climate goals,” Schreiner said.
During the working group, she mentioned that the state of Colorado, city of Denver, and the federal government have all either implemented or considered similar programs. “Nationwide it is understood that building performance standards are a necessity to reaching climate goals”, she said.
City Manager Sara Ott added that “mandates” were always an intended component of the Building IQ program.
In an effort to assuage Guth’s concerns, Councilman Ward Hauenstein said building owners will not likely be required to suddenly meet building standards overnight. Rather, he said building owners would need to meet those standards with any future buildings or renovations going forward.
Schreiner added that building owners will be able to choose how they want to reach the new standards if required to do so. She said different improvements to lighting, heating and other systems can all be used to reach the same goal.
But Guth said he remained uncomfortable with the direction of the program. He disagreed with Hauenstein’s assumptions, saying they did not align with Schreiner’s comments.
“I don’t think the ROI on the dollars it would take to make a major impact on existing buildings is there,” Guth said.
Councilman Sam Rose did not speak to any specific outcomes to the program he would prefer, but said he would like some more clarity on what the next steps for developing building standards might be. He said the “open-ended” nature of current efforts to develop building performance standards made him want more clarity.
Wrapping up the council’s discussion of the subject, Mayor Torre said he welcomed Guth’s concerns. Torre invited him to bring them forward when the council considers the city staff’s recommendations next year. Torre said previous city councils have wrestled with Guth’s points in the past.
Addressing Guth, Torre said, “I totally appreciate what you said, what you put on the table, and we will have the opportunity to be structuring this and shaping it as we go forward.”