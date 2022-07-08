The Glenwood Springs Downtown Market will return Tuesday (July 12) after a brief hiatus related to safety issues, according to a city news release.
“As a city we are committed to the safety of our citizens and our visitors,” City Manager Debra Figueroa said in the release. “We have worked hard with the downtown market to make sure that safety is the first priority.”
On June 28, a propane leak at the farmers market ignited, injuring at least one person. After reviewing the incident, the city revoked the event organizer’s facility use permit.
The city announced Thursday that it issued an amended permit for the market, which is hosted on Seventh Street.
Following a review of the market’s prior permitting requirements, Glenwood Springs determined additional safety-related requirements should be implemented to allow the market to reopen and to ensure public safety.
During the Glenwood Springs City Council’s regular meeting Thursday, Glenwood Springs resident Laurie Chase spoke to council members about the importance of the market.
“I’m so glad to see that news,” Chase said, regarding the announcement of the market’s return July 12. “It seems rather odd to me that one accident would shut down the market for the season. I think it needs to be monitored more thoroughly, but what is the rest of the story?”
Chase acknowledged the severity of the June 28 accident, and said she wished the injured person a speedy recovery. But, closing the market seemed like an extreme response on the city’s part, she said.
“The Tuesday market is a lovely event that brings people together in our downtown,” Chase said. “We need events that aren’t produced entirely by the city.”
City staff will be implementing new safety checks across all relevant facility and event permits, and will contact applicable permit holders to update them on the new protocols, the news release says.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman who was seriously injured at last week’s farmers market,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “City staff and council are committed to returning the farmers market to Seventh Street as soon as absolutely possible. We are in the process of resolving a variety of health, safety and legal issues to ensure that it comes back better than ever.”