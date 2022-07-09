Glenwood Springs’ aging lodging establishments could help address the city’s growing housing crisis, said Assistant City Manager Jennifer Ooton.
During the Glenwood Springs City Council’s regular meeting Thursday, council members approved an ordinance aimed at facilitating hotel and motel conversions into extended-stay lodging and multifamily residential units.
“[City] staff believes our region is at a critical point regarding housing,” Ooton told council members. “This [ordinance] is vitally important to us addressing workforce housing.”
The ordinance, which amends language in the city’s municipal code, presents property owners and developers with two strategies for alleviating development burdens on existing lodging establishments seeking to convert from short-term stays — 29 days or less — to extended rental agreements.
One strategy would include a variety of code amendments for property owners seeking a commercial classification conversion, such as extended-stay hotels. A second strategy addressed code amendments for residential conversion, as with hotels becoming multifamily residential units.
Amendments for the commercial strategy include:
• Requiring kitchenettes, on-site laundry facilities and at least three-quarter bathrooms within the units.
• Limiting rental agreements to no longer than 180 days, unless with a governmental or quasi-governmental entity.
• Prohibiting recreational vehicles or trailers in parking lots.
• Creating exterior lighting requirements.
• Deed restrictions for establishments with 10 or more units (to deed restrict 20% of the units at an average of 80% area median income).
• Exemptions from providing additional parking stalls if the building’s footprint is not changed by the conversion.
• Also, in some instances, existing extended-stay hotels would be granted an extension to install fire-suppression systems.
While a planning application would not be required for the commercial strategy, a building permit application would still be needed for remodeling projects, according to city documents.
“We anticipate this would primarily be used for the older-style hotels,” Ooton said, offering motor lodges as one example.
For the residential strategy, amendments include:
• Making the city’s planning commission the deciding body.
• Removing the final plan review requirement, which would shorten the development review timeline by three months,
• Subjecting conversions to residential system improvement fees.
• Exempting conversions from common open space requirements.
During public comment on the agenda item, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Facilities Director Mike Hermes said the public-transit entity supported the code amendment changes.
“We cut service by 13% this summer, and if we don’t meet our hiring quota, it could be the same this winter,” Hermes said, explaining that RFTA staff is short by about 40 drivers, eight mechanics and six administrative staff.
Recruiting people to the valley is increasingly difficult, largely because of the housing shortage, he explained. As a result, Hermes said RFTA is looking into contracting with a hotel for extended-stay workforce housing.
Lifting increased parking requirements could be significant for similar projects, he said.
“Most of these hotels are paved corner to corner,” Hermes said. “And there’s not a lot of room for additional parking.”
Renew Roaring Fork Senior Living CEO Lee Tuchfarber called the code amendments an “innovative approach” to creating more living space within the community’s pre-existing buildings.
“There is a huge need nationally and locally for affordable senior living,” Tuchfarber said. “To build something new in today’s world is extremely expensive. And, this provides some immediacy because the building is already erected.”
Tuchfarber said he hoped other Colorado communities would follow Glenwood Springs’ lead with similar policies in the future.
The code amendments are not, however, a silver bullet to affordable housing needs throughout the valley.
“This is just one piece of the puzzle,” Ooton said.
Glenwood Springs city staff are working on several more potential housing solutions for the council to review in the coming months, she said.
Councilmember Ingrid Wussow motioned to approve the ordinance with a second from Marco Dehm. The motion passed 6-0, with Shelley Kaup absent.