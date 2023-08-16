Cole Buerger, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs, announced Tuesday that he will run to represent Colorado’s State Senate District 5 in 2024.
The recently redrawn district includes Aspen and the entire Roaring Fork Valley, along with more rural areas of the Western Slope. A Tuesday news release says that Buerger is a “fifth-generation West Slope Coloradoan.” He grew up raising steers, pigs and sheep on a ranch in Silt.
Buerger began his career abroad, working with the National Endowment for Democracy to advocate democratic causes in Burma and North Korea. Buerger now runs a small communications company in Glenwood Springs and serves as a board member for a local watershed organization and a volunteer with the local nonprofit Lift Up. He lives with his partner Mitchell and his dog Ellie in Glenwood.
If elected, Buerger said he will seek to increase state funding for rural communities, fight to lower the cost of living, protect western Colorado’s water and public lands, and expand education and job opportunities for his constituents.
Roger Wilson, a Democrat who represented the Roaring Fork Valley in Colorado’s House of Representatives from 2011-13, has endorsed Buerger’s run.
"From our seniors looking for support to young adults looking for good jobs and attainable housing, from new immigrants and their families looking for opportunity to small businesses and entrepreneurs looking for fair treatment and policies to help them grow and thrive, from ranchers and farmers to those who are concerned about our environment and public lands, Cole will be in your corner,” Wilson said in a prepared statement.
Buerger is the second Democrat to announce a run for the seat next year. Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum announced her candidacy in July. They, along with any other yet-unannounced Democratic candidates, will compete in the party primary election slated for June 2024.
The winner of that race likely will face Republican incumbent Perry Will in November. Will has not yet announced his bid for re-election.
State Senate District 5 includes all of Pitkin, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties, along with parts of Garfield, Montrose and Eagle counties. The district has a population of about 163,000 people.
Next year will mark the first state Senate race since the district’s boundaries were redrawn during a statewide redistricting in 2021. Will has represented the district since January 2023, when he was appointed to fill a vacancy left by former Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, who resigned midway through his term. Rankin won the district narrowly in 2020 prior to the redistricting process.
A 2022 report issued by the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission found that the newly drawn district leans slightly Republican. Its registered voters are roughly 30% Republican, 24% Democrat and 44% unaffiliated, with 1% belonging to minor parties.
In a sample of eight state and federal elections since 2016, Republicans won the new district’s voters by an average of three percentage points.
In an interview, Buerger said he is excited to run in a competitive district.
“It’s imperative that we have races where people are not simply being appointed or anointed, we should have to have a conversation about ideas and policy,” he said.
Buerger added that he looks forward to campaigning in the Roaring Fork Valley, a place where he said he has deep connections.
“I love being able to travel up and down the Colorado River and Roaring Fork Valleys and interact with everyone — both those of us who grew up here and those of us who moved here because it’s so great. We have some big challenges ahead with the cost of housing and protecting our public lands and water, but it’s amazing to see all the dynamism in our communities,” Buerger said.