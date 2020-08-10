A motorcyclist required an air rescue from rugged Hagerman Pass to Aspen Valley Hospital on Saturday night and authorities said his helmet likely saved the man’s life.
Pitkin County Combined Regional Dispatch Center, on Saturday at 6 p.m., received notification of an “emergency signalizing device” that was activated above Ivanhoe Reservoir which is located up the Frying Pan Valley on Hagerman Pass Road, according to a release from the county.
The Lake County Dispatch Center was notified a few minutes later “that a motorcyclist had crashed at the location on Hagerman Pass Road and sustained head and neck injuries.” He was identified as an adult male from the Boulder area.
Lake and Pitkin counties border Hagerman Pass. Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputies were first called and they contacted Mountain Rescue Aspen. Also dispatched to the scene of the crash was Roaring Fork Fire Rescue.
Careflight of the Rockies, based in Rifle, was contacted as “The upper portion of Hagerman Pass is a U.S. Forest Service Roadway, and is accessible only with four-wheel drive vehicles with high clearance. The roadway is uneven, steep, and contains many rock hazards,” the statement continued.
A ground team from Mountain Rescue Aspen reached the injured party at 8:17 p.m. to assist the flight crew who landed in a clearing 2 1/2 miles away. The patient was flown to Aspen Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment.
One Mountain Rescue member said, “the motorcyclist's helmet saved his life.”