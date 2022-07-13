Arrival can happen in more ways than one, said Iranian-American writer Roya Hakakian.
Hakakian first arrived in the United States as a refugee in 1985. Some years later, she arrived in this country a second time when she began to learn its language and write in English.
“I think an immigrant can make a passage in several ways,” Hakakian said. “One is to go to a new country, but the other is to move between languages — that was the second time I arrived in the U.S., when I began to write in English.”
Born in Iran with Persian being her native tongue, Hakakian was first introduced to the English language as a little girl going through elementary school. In 1979, as a result of the Iranian Revolution — also known as the Islamic Revolution — English was banned in schools, Hakakian recalled, explaining how she instead learned to read and write in Arabic.
The writer was 19 years old when she came to America as a refugee. While she had authored Persian poetry, which has appeared in numerous anthologies around the world, she thought writing in a foreign tongue wouldn’t be helpful in a new country where she didn’t have a real readership, yet.
Little by little, Hakakian taught herself how to be a writer in English — a “wonderful, interesting and complicated process,” she said. Published in 2004 was Hakakian’s first book in English, a memoir titled “Journey from the Land of No: A Girlhood Caught in Revolutionary Iran.”
“One layer is reading what we need to pass the civics exams and naturalization test,” Hakakian said. “But the deeper layer of understanding a culture and a people is by understanding how they think, read and write — when I tried to make sense to an American audience, that’s when I became a real American.”
Hakakian’s writings appear today in English-language publications such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and NPR’s “All Things Considered,” among others. She is the acclaimed author of the 2021 book “A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious.”
Hakakian is arriving in Aspen for her first time to speak at the English In Action Summer Benefit. It will be held on Thursday from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Hotel Jerome.
EIA is an El Jebel-based nonprofit dedicated to helping immigrants learn English and cultivating cross-cultural connections in the Roaring Fork Valley. Founded in 1994 as a one-on-one tutoring program that operated out of the Basalt Regional Library, EIA now serves approximately 400 adults annually with the help of 350 volunteer tutors.
Through individualized and small group tutoring, weekly drop-in classes on Zoom and community engagement activities, the organization works to break down cultural barriers and celebrate the valley’s diversity. During the pandemic, EIA launched a Digital Equity and Literacy program designed to improve students’ access to and knowledge of technology, as well as to continue teaching English-language skills and fostering relationships at a time when in-person learning and connections were delicate.
“I’m delighted there are programs and organizations like English In Action to try to prepare the immigrant for their tumultuous life in America, to prepare them for hopefully a successful transition, to bridge the gap between the immigrant and the non-immigrant,” Hakakian said.
Aligned with EIA’s mission, Hakakian — who is now a naturalized U.S. citizen — has worked to bridge the gap between the immigrant and the nonimmigrant through her writing. She started on her book “A Beginner’s Guide to America” during the 2016 presidential campaign, when there were “a whole lot of voices speaking on behalf of the immigrant,” she said.
“And I thought, what about the immigrant herself, can the immigrant speak on her own behalf?” Hakakian said. “And can I, by offering that perspective, help us as Americans come to a new understanding about each other and find a way of drawing closer to each other?”
While learning a language is one way to connect to a culture and become “part of a people,” it sure isn’t the only way, Hakakian said, describing language in this context as a double-edged sword.
“By that I mean, whether a person speaks or doesn’t speak English, it isn’t a measure of how American that person should feel,” she added.
The writer brought up her father and how he came to America from Iran later in his life. Though he never spoke English, he deeply appreciated and understood what this country was offering that the country he had been born and raised in did not, she said.
“Speaking or not speaking the language is not a measure of whether someone is or isn’t a real American — that should be measured by how much they share and celebrate the principles upon which this country was built,” Hakakian said.
She went on to point out how the U.S. was in fact built on immigration. At a divisive moment like America’s present state, “It is the immigrant who can remind us of how we can overcome divisions and the original values upon which this country was built,” the writer remarked.
“The experience and the presence of the immigrant is probably the most authentic reminder of who we are as a people and how we came to become a nation,” Hakakian said. “So to try and do away with immigrants is actually fundamentally against the American spirit — it is against how this country came into being.”
Hakakian hopes to remind people of these beginnings in her address at the benefit on Thursday, which will highlight the diverse contributions of immigrants in the Roaring Fork Valley and the importance of building stronger communities through cross-cultural exchange.
Following her address, Hakakian will be joined in conversation with Alexandra Yajko, a member of EIA’s Advisory Council. Benefit guests also will hear from EIA students, staff and tutors who will share stories and experiences about the program.
Hakakian joins the EIA annual fundraiser’s renowned roster of keynote speakers, including former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright, chief Washington correspondent for the New York Times David Sanger and last year’s conversation between Executive Director of the National Immigration Forum Ali Noorani and award-winning author Francisco Cantú.
This year’s EIA Benefit is dedicated to the memory of Albright, who made a substantial and lasting contribution to EIA’s work in welcoming immigrants into the valley community.
The fundraiser will take place on Thursday at the Hotel Jerome from 5-7:30 p.m., with cocktails and live music by Josefina Mendez for the first hour, followed by the program beginning at 6 p.m. Event tickets are $300 and available for purchase at englishinaction.org.
Proceeds and donations from the event go directly to supporting EIA’s volunteer tutors and adult students as they navigate virtual and in-person language learning.