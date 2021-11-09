Aspen City Council on Monday supported a request from Parks and Recreation to consider putting a question on the fall 2022 ballot that would reauthorize funds from what is known as the “Half Cent Tax” for a list of potential future projects.
The tax, officially called the Open Space Sales Tax, imposes a 0.5% tax on all sales taxes in Aspen. It is used to buy, improve and maintain trail, recreation and open space properties and ancillary facilities. The tax was approved by voters in 2000 and is projected to generate $4.7 million in 2022, compared to $3.8 million in 2020 and $3.5 million in 2021.
“We’re here to open a dialogue,” Parks and Recreation Director Austin Weiss told the council. “As we look into the future, we’re looking well down the road, over the next 10 years and beyond, at what some of the community priorities are going to be, and they continue.”
Council cannot reauthorize the tax without approval from voters, but councilmembers were asked to give direction on whether to continue working on the preparation of a ballot question, including timing and scope of the tax. Staff proposed using reauthorized funds to launch projects such as the AABC to Intercept Lot commuter trail, pedestrian mall renovation and an Aspen Ice Garden remodel.
In the past, funds from the tax have gone toward improvements and maintenance at Smuggler Mountain Open Space, Sky Mountain Park and the Aspen Golf Club pro-shop and restaurant.
Council was supportive of moving forward with a ballot question next fall, although Councilmember Rachel Richards pointed out that anything could happen before then and the timing may not work out as planned. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said that on the other hand, acting sooner allows more room to act.
“If it fails, they have time to regroup and present it again,” he said. “I think probably funding for Lumberyard is further down the line than 2022. I think it’s a prime opportunity.”
Mayor Torre asked staff what they would prefer to see in terms of the scope of the tax in the future. Weiss said the safest path seems to be asking the voters the same, simple question as before. In 2000, the ballot language allowed for the construction and maintenance of recreational facilities in town in addition to trails and open space, which makes the tax unique, according to a memo from Weiss.
Council was supportive of Weiss’ recommendation, and Richards suggested the parks department consider things like trail management and how potential projects will form bridges within the community. Weiss agreed that was part of the intention of the proposal.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said he was 100% supportive and praised the parks department for the quality of its projects.
“I haven’t been everywhere in the world, but out of every place I’ve been or know about, we have the most incredible Parks and Open Space system,” he said. “It’s been successful and it deserves to continue to be successful.”
Council gave its support for the proposal within an hour, providing staff direction to continue work on the ballot question into 2022.
“You’ve got a lot of support here at the council table, and I think you’re going to see that the community is going to turn out to support this as well,” Torre said before adjourning the meeting. “It’s a high priority for our community, our parks, recreation and open space, and I think it will continue that way.”