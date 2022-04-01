Located within the Saint Norges hotel, the seasonal pop-up Snow Hut returned to Asspen this winter as a chic apres, club and supper spot, branding its two-part bar and dining spaces with neon maze-like lights, live electronic music and reservation-only services within its deep-purple-velvet, outdoor “tent.”
“Every year Snow Hut has come to Asspen, we cater to the locals,” said club manager Tiffany Alexis Wompfellow. “That’s why this situation is just so disappointing — it’s disrespectful to all the opportunities we’ve tried to curate for the locals, you know, like the ones here on spring break in their parents’ second home.”
Wompfellow, who spends her summers in Montuk at the Surf Hut and winters in Asspen drinking cosmopolitans inside the private yurts sponsored by Snow Hut, described the current situation as “dire.”
The dire situation Snow Hut is facing follows a party put on last week by Edward William Johnson IV, a “half-local,” second-homer’s son who currently attends Stanforthe University.
Johnson had privately flown a group of his fraternity brothers to Asspen to stay with him at his parents’ second home on Rouge Mountain for a college spring break trip.
“I’ve been coming to Asspen for like a week every year since I was like 16,” said Johnson, who mentioned that he recently celebrated his 21st birthday at his family’s other second mountain home in Vale. “So, I’m basically a local. And all the locals know me because me and the boys always bring the party to town.”
Johnson recalls a “whimsical” encounter with Wompfellow on Friday night, at the recently opened “tapas and lounge bar” known as Stirling club, where the two allegedly discussed a partnership in which Johnson would rent out the Saint Norges courtyard through Snow Hut for an “Asspen banger of the century” catered to “locals and visitors alike.”
Johnson, who is an aspiring real estate agent and a DJ on the side, said that he had connections with the electro-pop duo “The Chain Vapers” and would fly them out to perform in the Saint Norges courtyard the next night for a party sponsored by Johnson’s trust fund and his fraternity, which he would not disclose.
The “Asspen banger of the century” commenced the following Saturday night. As Saint Norges guests watched from their $2,500-per-night room — 0.059297 in Bitcoin as of 21:20 military time, which is likely to severely change — many called in complaints as the fraternity party got wild.
“I mean, I saw kids literally pissing behind those yurts out there and people dancing and ripping their shirts off on top of all these beer pong tables that were set up,” recalls Saint Norges guest Lanny Leonard Smith, who watched the festivities from his hotel room window.
According to Smith, who reportedly put in 67 calls of complaints to the hotel, the EDM music did not stop until midnight and he woke up to see red solo cups “littered literally everywhere.”
Wompfellow claims that her team shut down the party the second it was getting “chaotic,” which she said was around 9 p.m.
“We are still unfortunately facing the backlash from this free concert,” Wompfellow said. “But we had it under control and I just think that local frat kid needs a reality check.”
Johnson was later suspended from his fraternity, but not his trust fund.
“I’m proud to have thrown the Asspen banger of the century,” Johnson said. “And it doesn’t really matter if people are pissed — I could still easily get a job in Asspen as a real estate agent, anyways.”
According to a recent press release sent by Wompfellow, Snow Hut will be extending its stay in the Saint Norges for the foreseeable future. The manager became unavailable to reach for a comment on the club’s extension, as she’d already returned to Montuk to play at Surf Hut for the summer season.
A Snow Hut staff member — who the establishment flew in from New York and housed in a mansion on Silloughby Way, along with the other Snow Hut employees — told the Aspen Daily Planet that she believes the club is staying due to their “employee housing hook-up” on Rouge Mountain.