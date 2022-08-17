Retirement life is at the forefront for Simi Hamilton. A year removed from retiring from pro cross-country skiing, he’s working on building a home for himself, his wife and awaiting the birth of their first child due in about a month.
But in retirement, between days laying flooring and other miscellaneous tasks that come with building a house, is time for play. No longer training year-round to compete on the international stage, he can now foray into hobbies — but he’s still the elite athlete that landed three trips to the Olympics and four World Cup podiums.
On Saturday, he competed in the Leadville 100 mountain bike race for the first time. He didn’t land on the podium, but at this point in his life it’s about more than that.
“For the whole basically 11 years that I was a ski racer full time, it was like 11 months out of the year was 100% focused on ski racing and there wasn’t a whole lot of time for anything else,” Hamilton said. “(The Leadville 100) was a race that I had definitely always wanted to do. It’s always been on my radar. So, it’s great to finally do it.”
Hamilton truly started mountain bike racing last summer in the days following his departure from the ski world. He looked into the Leadville 100 last year, but just “didn’t have (his) ducks in a row,” despite winning the Snowmass 50.
This year, despite delays in the homebuilding process taking up most of his time, he was able to get out enough to silver in the Snowmass race following a head-to-head battle with John Gaston and make the Leadville 100 work. The two valley superathletes duked it out over an intense first lap.
He didn’t compete at the level he’s used to on Saturday on the other side of Independence Pass, placing 22nd overall — still not too shabby in the “legendary” race. Gaston finished second behind Keegan Swenson, of Heber City, Utah.
“I definitely didn’t feel like I was really super competitive or really at the top of my A game on Saturday. But it was fun just to get out there and hammer around for seven hours in the high country,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton finished with a 6:47:42 time, averaging a mile every 4:04 minutes. Swenson pulled away with a 3:37 mile pace, nearly eclipsing the six-hour mark, finishing with a 6:01:01.
For Hamilton, it was a family matter as well. His father Skip won the running Leadville 100 four times from 1983 to 1987, the year Simi was born. Simi said it was the race that put his father on the map.
And, like his father before him, he had a child on the way as he endeavored on the 100-mile course. Simi was able to see his father compete on the course in his early years but said he is too young to remember it. The younger Hamilton is hoping his incoming daughter will have the opportunity to see him and remember it.
“I met all these people over the weekend and this summer and they’re like, ‘I’ve done Leadville 12 times,’ and now I can totally see why people keep coming back for more,” Hamilton said. “Just like my dad, I’m hoping that maybe next summer she can come watch me race for my second time and just start a little tradition like I did with my dad.”