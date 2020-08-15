The Grizzly Creek Fire essentially doubled in acreage in a matter of hours Thursday evening to more than 13,400 acres, threatening one of the state’s most treasured landmarks: Hanging Lake.
Fire officials couldn’t immediately assess whether the lake had become a casualty of the flames, but by Friday evening they confirmed some of the first good news since the fire broke out Monday, shutting down Interstate 70 in both directions indefinitely.
“This afternoon, we were able to finally get out and fly the area and take a look at not just the Hanging Lake area but the entire fire perimeter,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said during an update broadcast via the Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook page.
“I’m happy to announce that the immediate area around Hanging Lake — the boardwalk, the upper regions of the trail, the vegetation — was not impacted directly by the fire,” he said.
The National Natural Landmark is so popular among recreationalists that a paid permit became required to manage foot traffic as of May 2019. The travertine lake has a completely unaltered hydrologic process and is extremely fragile.
“The fire did burn intensely all around the area — above it and to the sides of it — and so we’re not out of the woods,” Fitzwilliams said. “We won’t know for a while what the long-term impacts [are] because Hanging Lake is more about the whole hydrology of the area, but for now, we’re feeling good, and we’re really happy to report that.”
Hanging Lake Trail remains closed until further notice, just one of myriad forest closures due to the fire.
“We have forest closures in effect, and unfortunately, we’re having to expand those closures and make those closures larger. I expect these closures are going to be in effect for quite some time — weeks, not days,” Fitzwilliams said. “But I promise you we will open areas of the forest — roads, access points, trailheads — as soon as it’s safe.”
The Grizzly Creek Fire, which is only 1% contained, is just one of three major incidents requiring firefighting resources, and the second in Garfield County alone. Farther west, north of Grand Junction, the Pine Gulch Fire rages as the fourth largest in Colorado’s history at more than 73,000 acres and 7% containment, as of Friday afternoon. In the northern part of the state, west of Fort Collins, the Cameron Peak Fire blew up to over 2,000 acres Friday morning.
“Please understand that, obviously, resources are stretched thin,” Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said.
In addition to managing evacuations — “the Lookout Mountain area, Homestead Estates, Spring Valley Ranch, High Aspen Ranch, Coulter Meadows and No Name,” Vallario said of neighborhoods under evacuation orders — Garfield County officials are actively working with partner agencies to manage a safe reopening of I-70.
“We are working on a credentialing system to allow essential personnel to come through the canyon to be able to perform their functions. This will be limited to essential folks, including first responder, law enforcement, medical personnel,” he said.
However, safety remains the No. 1 priority in any reopening endeavor.
“Gov. Polis was here today this morning assessing the situation, and he commented that he’s hoping I-70 will be open in two to three days,” he continued. “I hope he’s right, but we’re going to use this credentialing system until then and allow the Colorado Department of Transportation and the incident management team to make that final decision.”
Even once the highway corridor is again open to through-traffic, vegetation that once secured rocks has been burned away, and so the area will remain a high risk for falling rocks and debris, explained the Bureau of Land Management’s Marty Adell, who’s serving as incident commander of the Grizzly Creek Fire.
“Once fire rolls through, you have a continued threat of rolling rocks and debris,” he said. “The first time that we here in this area get significant rainfall and then in the spring with snow ... you will see debris and rocks on the interstate. You must be very careful.”
Indy Pass reopens
On Friday evening, CDOT reopened Independence Pass to passenger vehicles only, with alternating traffic flow, two days after Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo — with the support of both CDOT and Gov. Polis’ office — closed the high-country road after large numbers of motorists using the pass became unmanageable. Drivers of tractor-trailers even attempted to use the pass, even though commercial vehicles longer than 35 feet have been prohibited for many years.
Fitzwilliams emphasized Friday evening the importance of respecting all road closures during the firefighting efforts, whether they be paved or otherwise.
“Our priority with this fire remains protecting life, property, infrastructure, water systems and the interstate,” he said. “We have had a lot of people ask us how they can help the firefighters. Right now, the most important thing you can do for the firefighters is stay out of their way.
“Please, abide by the closures. Please avoid the areas of the fire. We want to be able to fight this fire as quickly and as aggressively as possible, but we need people to avoid those areas.”