Not many months ago, the U.S. Forest Service and city of Glenwood Springs officials eagerly announced that Hanging Lake would reopen May 1.
Wednesday morning, many of those same officials struck a different tone about the National Natural Landmark in Glenwood Canyon.
“Unfortunately, we’re announcing today that Hanging Lake is going to remain closed for the foreseeable future,” Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest forest supervisor, said during a press conference Wednesday morning. “Much of the trail as you go up is under a debris field of some sort of another.”
After successfully reopening Hanging Lake for a short period of time earlier this summer, last month’s mudslides in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire’s burn scar forced its closure once again.
Hanging Lake will remain closed for the remainder of 2021 and into next year.
Earlier this week, Forest Service members visited the rocky and at times steep 1.2-mile-long trail leading up to Hanging Lake for the first time since last month’s mudslides. The trail includes seven bridges, most of which have been severely damaged or completely destroyed, officials said.
“This is not a minor trail reroute or something like that, it’s ... really a complete reconstruction that’s needed,” Fitzwilliams said. “We know this is tough news for the community and tough news for people who … just really are fond of Hanging Lake.”
In the coming days — weather permitting — a team of engineers, hydrologists, landscape architects and trail designers will conduct a more in-depth assessment of the damage to the trail and attempt to determine how long it will take to reconstruct.
According to the National Weather Service, Glenwood Springs’ forecast calls for a 70% chance of heavy rain Thursday and a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Friday.
“We do have some good news. The lake itself and the boardwalk around the lake is in great shape,” Fitzwilliams said. “The lake is clearing up from its chocolate milk color from a couple weeks ago. Fish are still alive. They’re still swimming around in there.”
In recent years, the Forest Service and city of Glenwood Springs implemented a permit-style system for Hanging Lake and brought on local company H20 Ventures to handle its reservations.
“We had … over 15,000 existing reservations through the rest of the season,” said Ken Murphy, H20 Ventures owner. “Portions of these proceeds go to the U.S. Forest Service for the Hanging Lake area. So this is definitely a loss for … the trail area and all of the developments that happen around Hanging Lake.”
People who already purchased their $12 permits to hike Hanging Lake will be offered full refunds. Opportunities also exist for those individuals to donate their refunds to Hanging Lake’s restoration efforts.
Hanging Lake’s closure comes not long after Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was completely shut down for more than two weeks due to numerous mudslides and debris flows in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area.
“We are devastated to hear the news of Hanging Lake. This iconic destination is so close to the heart of our community, the state of Colorado and in many ways the world,” Debra Figueroa, Glenwood Springs city manager, said. “If you’re wondering how you can support our community, please still come to Glenwood. We are very much open.”