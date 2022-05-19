When the Grizzly Creek Fire ravaged Glenwood Canyon and much of the surrounding area — 32,631 acres, in total — fire officials couldn’t immediately assess in August 2020 if Hanging Lake would be a casualty of the catastrophe.
On Wednesday, the White River National Forest and National Forest Foundation, together with the city of Glenwood Springs and Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce, announced that the national natural landmark would reopen to hikers on June 25.
That’s much sooner than anyone had anticipated.
“To be able to open the reservations and have people hike as early as June 25 is just really remarkable, considering what we had to deal with last summer with the debris flows,” said Lisa Langer, director of tourism for Visit Glenwood Springs.
The excitement was palpable Wednesday morning at the Hanging Lake Rest Area, at exit 125 on Interstate 70, where officials held a press conference to make the announcement of the reopening — but that reopening will be measured, taking into account lessons learned through the trail rebuilding process.
For instance, in addition to infrastructure improvements — “looking at the trail from a holistic perspective,” as WRNF Stewardship Coordinator Jamie Werner put it — authorities also will limit the number of people, by permit, to 615 per day (a decrease from 2018’s highs, which hovered around 1,800 daily trail users). The shuttle service that was in place since 2019 and continued until the Grizzly Creek Fire has been temporarily canceled.
“I do want to also mention that not only is Hanging Lake Trail very important to our locals and to the state, but also, all over the world, Hanging Lake is known as a fabulous treasure,” Langer said. “So we want to welcome all of our guests to hike again.”
The only way of doing that, however, is to sustain the trail’s longevity in its more-fragile, post-fire state. That’s the driving force behind eliminating the shuttle service, thus motivating recreationists to utilize their own transport to the trailhead.
“There was a shuttle in 2019, but because of the potential for bad weather, we would rather have people here, be able to get them off the trail, get them in their car and go — rather than wait for a shuttle bus,” Langer explained. “When we get a lot of growth again through the burn scar, then we’ll get the shuttle again. But for now, it’s individual driving.”
Permits go on sale Monday, through visitglenwood.com, for $12 each. Permit holders will be allotted a specific amount of time — between three and three-and-a-half hours, Langer noted — to ensure a steady flow of people without the area (including the parking lot) becoming overburdened.
All in all, local and federal governments have invested roughly $150,000 into trail-building efforts to get to this point. Hikers familiar with the trail will note new rock steps along the way and significant work — in the case of the second of the seven bridges, an entire reconstruction.
“The trail experience itself … when the trail reopens in June this year, the trail experience is going to be very similar to what it was,” Werner said. “Folks using the trail will be able to see evidence of where [debris] came down.”
But the lake itself remains intact. And the work will continue, for an estimated three years, to make continued improvements. That work is possible via a $2.28 million community impact grant from Great Outdoors Colorado.
“That longer-term planning process will be looking at user experience and considering, really, things completely from scratch,” Werner continued. “So the user experience interpretation along the trail — rest stops along the trail, the trailhead itself — that will be part of that longer-term effort.”
The National Park Service notes in its online description of Hanging Lake that the lake’s travertine deposition makes it worthy of landmark status. The travertine mineral is responsible for the lake’s rare, specific emerald color.
“It is one of the larger and least altered travertine systems in the province, where natural geologic and hydrologic processes continue to operate as they have done throughout the history of the lake,” the website explains. “The site also supports one of the best and largest examples of a hanging garden plant community in the province.”