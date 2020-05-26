The Hanging Lake hiking trail in Glenwood Canyon will reopen to visitors on June 1 amid guidelines that will include a temporary reduction in hiker capacity as well as a social distancing plan.
Access to the attraction has changed again because of the COVID-19 situation. The shuttle-service system that was implemented in early 2019 to take people from Glenwood Springs to the trailhead will not be operating, at least not initially. Permits are still required, however, and users can once again drive to the Hanging Lake Rest Area and park. Or, visitors may bike or hike along the Glenwood Canyon Recreational Path to reach the trailhead, according to a news release.
Permits can be purchased online at visitglenwood.com/HangingLake for $12 per person. All visitors will be asked to present a permit upon arrival, and only those with permits will be allowed to park.
The release says that implementing measures to enable the highest degree of public health and safety for visitors and employees due to COVID-19 has been a primary consideration of officials working to reopen Hanging Lake.
“The new measures will employ best practices for social distancing, including fewer permits to hike the trail,” Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion for Glenwood Springs, said in a prepared statement.
The city is one of the stakeholders in Hanging Lake Partners, a group that provides guidance and input for management of the trail, which leads to the lake. The partnership also includes the White River National Forest, the Colorado Department of Transportation and private businesses.
Because the trail is steep and narrow, a special management plan was required to allow for the safe passing of hikers, the release says. The plan represents a 73% reduction in potential social interactions between hikers and will limit the maximum number of visitors to 128 people per day as compared to last year’s guidelines under a U.S. Forest Service management plan, which allowed for up to 615 visitors per day via shuttle system and the hiking-biking trail.
“The reduced number of people will enable visitors to maintain CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, while still providing a stunning and unique Glenwood Springs, Colorado, hiking experience,” Langer continued.
Eight hiking group slots will be spaced throughout the day. Each slot will allow for a maximum of 16 hikers per group, with those in each group asked to follow six-foot social distancing guidelines. Large groups of families or friends may need to split up, the release states.
To make navigating the trail as safe as possible, passing zones have been designated along the trail. At a main juncture, located at the halfway point, a supervisor will help coordinate the safe passing of ascending and descending groups, the release says.
Limitations to access were deemed necessary in 2018 because of a massive increase in visits in recent years: about 90,000 in 2013 to more than 186,000 in 2018, according to figures supplied by the U.S. Forest Service. The proliferation of visitors was impacting the ecological health of the trail and the lake, officials have said. The reservation system implemented early last year was designed to enhance the hiking experience, prevent damage to the trail and protect the environment for future generations, the release states.
This year, motorists should plan for construction and detours on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon when traveling to and from Hanging Lake exit, which is located at mile-marker 125, nine miles east of the main Glenwood Springs exit. Motorists must follow detour signs and flagger direction.
A steep 1.2-mile path runs from the trailhead to the crystal-clear lake and waterfalls. Because of its rare and fragile shoreline composed of travertine deposits, Hanging Lake is considered a rare geological wonder.
“The Hanging Lake Partners realize that the COVID-19 situation is highly dynamic and that safety measures may be revised,” the release adds.