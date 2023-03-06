While European skiers were making their mark on Aspen Mountain during the weekend’s FIS World Cup races, Roaring Fork Valley resident Hanna Faulhaber won a freeski world title on Saturday at an eastern European resort.
On the final day of the 2023 FIS Freestyle, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships held in Bakuriani, Georgia, Faulhaber claimed the championship in the women’s freeski halfpipe event, additionally earning her first international win, according to reports from NBC Sports and FIS-ski.com, a website for the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.
A 2022 Basalt High School graduate, Faulhaber — who took sixth place last year at the Beijing Winter Olympics and fifth in January's X Games at Buttermilk — garnered her first top-level victory with a 95.75-point third and final run on the halfpipe to overtake X Games champion Zoe Atkin of Great Britain. Faulhaber landed a 900 and back-to-back 720s, NBC reported. Canadian Rachael Karker took bronze, according to FIS.
Watch Faulhaber’s third and final run in Saturday’s competition here, via YouTube.com.
“After Friday’s qualifications, the world’s best pipe skiers were back at it again with top-8 women and top-10 men ready to drop it just one more time in best-of-three runs finals. With a world-class halfpipe, optimal weather conditions and some spectacular showings from a stacked-field of athletes, the halfpipe competition was a truly remarkable showcase of what pipe skiing is all about,” the FIS website reported.
Faulhaber “came through with the biggest performance of her career, upsetting some of the favorites on her way to her first international win on the biggest stage of the season and walking away from Georgia as the new halfpipe world champion,” a story on the FIS website says.
Faulhaber “was on fire all day long, boosting the biggest airs in the women’s competition and landing one solid run after another,” the website says. “Sitting in the second spot after the second run, Faulhaber stepped things up yet again on her final run of the day, starting with a massive straight air tail grab and then lacing a nice combo of left 900 safety, right flair critical and her brand new switch right 720 Japan, before finishing things off with a left 540 Japan for a final score of 95.75 points.”
“I’m at a loss for words,” Faulhaber said from the finish area, during an NBC interview posted on YouTube. “I’m on the verge of tears right now. I’m just, so stoked … I can’t believe it. I’m just so stoked to be up here, skiing this amazing pipe with these amazing people to be around. It’s amazing.”
Faulhaber’s post-performance interview can be viewed here.
Editor’s note: Information for this story was obtained through reports supplied by NBC Sports and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, or FIS.