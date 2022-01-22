Hanna Faulhaber’s star continues to rise — this time, right out of the Buttermilk superpipe and onto the ESPN Winter X Games podium, taking bronze Friday night in the Women’s Ski Superpipe.
It was her debut in the games she’s grown up watching. The Basalt High School senior — Faulhaber is 17 years old — has been collecting career milestones with seeming compound interest in recent months, taking fifth at the Copper Mountain Grand Prix and then going on to earn third at Dew Tour a week later (also at Copper). Both events are Olympic qualifiers, landing Faulhaber an invitation to represent the United States in Beijing next month. But not before first finally competing in her home halfpipe at Buttermilk.
“We call her rookie but she has been on an absolute tear this season,” an ESPN commentator quipped.
“Can’t believe it, third in X Games! Just being out here has been such a good experience — especially since we have fans this year,” she said Friday night, still visibly beaming with her medal. “I could definitely hear the crowd a little bit, which got me pumped.”
Faulhaber’s signature amplitude — in her final run, she came exactly 18 feet out of the pipe — catapulted her to the podium alongside Estonian superstar Kelly Sildaru, who took gold and Brita Sigourney, who left with a silver medal. Notably, Sildaru, who turns 20 next month, became the record holder of most X Games medals won as a teenager Friday evening, beating out such legends as Shaun White. And she still has a slopestyle competition ahead of her.
While Faulhaber routinely launched more than 16 feet out — her 18-footer put her 40 feet, or four stories, from the bottom of the 22-foot pipe — Sildaru focused on her trademark near-flawless technical skills. In her first run alone, Sildaru led with a right-side 540 to a leftside 900, to an “alley-oop” 540 with a tail grab before going the other way on a second alley-oop 540 tailgrab. Finally, she finished the run off with a 720-degree spin to the left.
An alley-oop is the lingo used to describe an athlete rotating toward the top of the pipe instead of toward the bottom of the pipe — a different approach that requires a different skillset, ESPN commentators noted.
There were other moments of drama during the 30-minute jam-session styled event (for which places were determined by overall impression, not a points-based system). For instance, Zoe Atkin, of Great Britain, failed to complete her first three runs and was sitting at the bottom of the list of competitors.
But after her last run, which started with a left 540 coming 11 feet and 4 inches out of the pipe, Atkin was all smiles as she leaped to the No. 4 spot. And American Devin Logan finished her last run with waves and farewell kisses: Her 12th X Games marked her last, she confirmed Friday.
And before any of the action began, there was a moment of silence acknowledging the passing of legendary Canadian freestyle skier Sarah Burke, who was a five-time X Games gold medal winner before dying 10 years ago, on Jan. 19, 2012, from training injuries in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her family was in the crowd at Buttermilk on Friday, cheering on the spirit of the sport Burke so loved.
As for Faulhaber, she has little time to celebrate, short of on the plane ride to China, where she’ll represent the United States in Beijing next month in the Olympics. She’s already thinking about whether or not she’ll have another trick in her bag by that time.
“There is possible other things — not too sure if that will happen yet, but we’ll see,” she said.