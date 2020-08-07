In terms of how wildfire protection for the town of Basalt and environs is viewed, there was the time before the 2018 Lake Christine Fire and the time after.
A nearly two-year-long review of existing building standards by the town and its fire department has netted proposed amendments to five different chapters of the town code that oversee wildfire protection.
Initial work on the proposed regulations started in 2018, at the behest of Basalt’s former town council, shortly after smoke from the Lake Christine Fire during that summer of gloom had released its chokehold.
After briefing the new town council in a work session last week on the regulations which include “the hardening of structures,” the standards were shared Aug. 4 with the town’s planning and zoning commission, who, after an in-depth discussion, voted unanimously in favor of their adoption.
Today, in a Zoom meeting that starts at 11 a.m., the public and especially the construction and building trades can learn more about the regulations that address fire protection. For information on how to participate, email Rick.Fout@Basalt.net.
“Wildfire is inevitable, that doesn’t mean the destruction has to be,” said Fire Marshal John Mele of the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority.
That sobering reality is contained within proposed language in section 17-44 that deals with areas subject to wildfire hazard.
“All lands within the Town have the potential to pose hazards to human life and safety and to property due to wildfire. Standards are provided to reduce or minimize the potential impacts of these hazards to the public.”
A public hearing on the amendments and first reading by the Basalt Town Council are scheduled for Aug. 11.
Gaining traction
Fire Marshal Mele, and Chief Scott Thompson of Roaring Fork Fire, first came before the Basalt Town Council in 2018 and were given direction to work with the planning staff to adopt wildfire codes.
Development of the codes has been ongoing since then, but their move toward implementation took on more momentum in 2020 when planning director Susan Philp formed a committee that included representation from building official Rick Fout and several attorneys.
“For the last six weeks to two months, it’s really gained some traction with that working committee,” Mele said.
Snowmass Village — which is also served by the Roaring Fork Fire Protection District — went through a similar process of adopting wildfire standards in late December of 2019, he said.
“It was virtually the same wildfire hardening of structure code we’re presenting to Basalt,” Mele said this week.
Changes are proposed to the following sections of the code:
• Zoning. “Formalizes the land use application referral process for the Fire Department’s review and indicates that the Fire Department will use guidelines issued by the Colorado State Forest Service,” according to a draft language.
• Subdivision. “Also formalizes the land use application referral process for the Fire Department for subdivisions. Emphasizes that adequate access must be provided to new developments.” The amendments would prevail over homeowner covenants.
• Building regulations. This is the section that includes the hardening of structures for new construction when it comes to a building addition. It includes standards for doors, windows, decks and accessory buildings as well as the material used for fences and their distance to a habitable structure. The code changes won’t be retroactive. Construction that doesn’t require a building permit is included.
• The section on health sanitation and animals touches on requirements of fuel and debris storage “that can cause or spread fires.” Those code changes apply to existing development.
• Changes to the section with regard to municipal utilities mandates the ability to access utility meters.
The continuous visual reminder of the Lake Christine Fire, seen in the burned timber of Basalt Mountain, has provided impetus for elected officials to get on board with new regulations, Mele suggested.
Other vivid reminders of how conditions are ripe for fire have been seen in just the past two weeks. On July 28, the fire authority responded to a small fire east of Basalt that was possibly caused by power lines. Two days later, a pair of fires within 1 mile of each other broke out in El Jebel but were rapidly snuffed. Then on July 31 above Ruedi Reservoir, power line arcing may have caused a brush fire that required aerial and ground suppression efforts.
Part of the proposed townwide fire mitigation program is an action item “to pursue building code changes that require fire ready solutions on new residential construction,” Philp wrote last week in a staff memo to council.
“The Lake Christine Fire changed how the Town and the Roaring Fork Fire Authority view fire threats and what the Town should do to reduce the threat of fires and how they spread,” her memo continued. “The earlier Colorado Springs fire highlighted how fires spread on relatively flat residential subdivisions through grasses and fences in areas that might not be obviously noticeable to the average citizen as a fire hazard area.
“The Fire Department has determined that all of Basalt is a ‘Fire Hazard Area.’” Philp’s memo underscored.