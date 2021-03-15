A limited capacity audience will be welcomed at Harris Hall for a world-premiere concert April 11 that stars a trio of Broadway actors with a slate of Tony and Grammy awards to their credit. The performance of “Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives,” will begin at 5 p.m.
The first live arts event of the spring season, “Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives,” will be presented by Theatre Aspen, Jed Bernstein, producing director, confirmed in a March 15 announcement.
It stars singer and actress Tamyra Gray (“American Idol,” “Once on This Island”), Outer Critics Circle Award winner, Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Grammy Award nominee, and local favorite Beth Malone (Theatre Aspen’s Celebrity Concert Series 2020, “Fun Home”), and Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Grammy nominee Elizabeth Stanley (“Jagged Little Pill” and “Million Dollar Quartet”).
“Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives” is directed by Drama Desk, Lucille
Lortel, and Chita Rivera Award nominee Lorin Latarro with music direction and arrangements by Colorado-based Susan Draus. It runs 75 minutes.
“After a challenging year for the world over, we are reminded of how fortunate we were to produce a unique and safe season last summer and look forward to planting seeds of inspiration for this year, with our first-ever springtime concert event,” said Bernstein in a prepared statement.
“Theatre Aspen is proud to be amongst such a robust arts community and we hope you’ll join us as we welcome brighter days for all and kick off the spring season in the most beautiful place in the world to make art — Aspen.”
Talent for “Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives” is made possible by Nancy Wall and Chuck Wall. Tickets range from $75-125 and are available at theatreaspen.org/playlist or by calling 970-300-4474. According to Theatre Aspen, its 2021 summer season will soon be announced.