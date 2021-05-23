The energy — and wind — was high Saturday morning, as educators commended the students that comprise the Basalt High School Class of 2021 for their collective resilience and willingness to make “lemonade out of lemons,” as teachers Michelle Collins and Rebekah Nesbitt emphasized during their class address, complete with a toast over a glass of lemonade.
Through everything — the pandemic, the loss of classmates, the Lake Christine Fire — this group of students elected to lead with compassion, and their bond was evident during the bilingual ceremony.
It was a particularly emotional one for BHS Assistant Principal Megan Baiardo, who started her tenure in her current role four years ago.
“This class were freshman as I started here at Basalt. I learned with this class; you were very tricky freshman,” she laughed. “I still don’t know that I appreciate that, but I appreciate all of you. You’ve been my favorite class because we’ve been together for four years here.”
Principal Peter Mueller didn’t mince words in acknowledging the challenges this group of graduates maneuvered during their high school careers while celebrating the wins along the way.
“Like you, our country was undergoing its own transformation. In the year you endured a return to remote learning, clubs and sports seasons postponed, and your connection to your peers and your teachers severed. But despite these challenges, this class, like our country, shows us that it will overcome its challenges. As we know — as you know — your reputation, your name will be associated not by the mistakes you made but by the bridges you built in the wake of those mistakes,” he said. “You are taking flight with numerous accomplishments that made us proud.”
From Sierra Bower “running like the wind” to finish 5th in the 3A Cross Country State Championships to Isaac Musselman founding the BHS Aerospace Club through funds received from the 5Point Film Festival Dream Project Scholarship to a few others’ personal growth, from rebels on police officers’ radar to examples of exemplary character, Mueller inspired smiles and laughter from the crowd as he itemized a few highlights from the last four years.
All in all, the sun was shining as brightly as the optimism that pervaded the ceremony — the optimism that even as students had overcome plenty of obstacles and hardship during their youth, the bonds and lessons learned from those experiences have prepared them for whatever futures they choose.
Congratulations and felicidades.