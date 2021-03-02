Two of Aspen’s eight candidates for city council earned enough community support for an outright win Tuesday night.
Incumbent Ward Hauenstein and longtime local John Doyle will serve on Aspen City Council for the next four years. Hauenstein earned 1,036 votes and Doyle 993.
In Aspen, a candidate must receive more than 45% of the vote to earn a seat at the table. If multiple candidates achieve this mark, then the highest vote earners are declared the victor. If two candidates do not make this mark, as is more likely in a crowded field, a runoff is set for the top earners.
Doyle campaigned strongly on his 40 years living in the valley, and often spoke of maintaining the Aspen he found when he first arrived.
“[I’m running to] keep the Aspen we love from being transformed into a commercial theme park or an exclusive investment opportunity for the most wealthy,” he said.
He fills a seat vacated by Ann Mullins who was term limited.
With 2,039 votes, incumbent mayor Torre slid into a second term. Mayoral terms are two years each, as opposed to council’s four. Torre told the Aspen Daily News in February that he wanted to continue in his role in order to improve the city’s relationship with the public.
“It has certainly been a challenging two years, and I am honored to be a leader in this community,” he said. “We have a new focus on customer service and communication with and for the public as a guiding value and work ethic. This is where it all begins, we work for you, all of you.”