Matt (because it’s always a Matt) went as pale as the DJ spotlight when he reached into his pocket to spike his date’s drink at Sterling club in Asspen — he’d apparently forgotten his drugs at home, much to his horror.
“Do I call the whole thing off?” he asked his bartender incredulously, definitely not realizing he’d made a cultural reference.
“Nah, bruh. You got this,” the bartender said reassuringly. (“Don’t you dare blow my cover,” the bartender, who asked to remain anonymous, told Aspen Daily Planet reporters, as he was concerned being identified in such a crass story may jeopardize his chances at his long-sought Ph.D. from Hardword — his parents had a home on Ruby Mountain and he was interested in getting his real-estate license as a backup plan.)
And so, our antihero sauntered back to meet his date, an unspiked vodka soda in hand.
“Here,” he said, nervous as a post-curse Disney prince.
“Thanks,” she said, looking up at him over a sip.
Matt (his last name doesn’t matter, does it? We recently learned Matt = basically Karen in gendered Meme speak) looked relieved — he’d never been on a date without the help of illicit substances.
It ended up being the best date of his life.
“She’s actually super interesting,” Matt said. “Like, she’s smart. Probably smarter than me — but don’t tell her that. We both like pickleball and chess. I’ve never been able to admit that I like either of those things!”
For the date’s part — she also asked not to be identified for this story, citing a sense of self respect and unsuredness about the future of the relationship, though she said she was “shockingly optimistic” — she described Matt as a “probably actually really good guy” that she was “glad she went out with.”