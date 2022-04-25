The Aspen Institute’s Hurst Community Initiative will continue its Town Hall Lecture Series on Wednesday with a deep dive into workforce sustainability issues in Aspen.
Wednesday’s lecture will be the second in a six-part series hosted in partnership with libraries and chambers of commerce between Aspen and Parachute. The series will cover a range of topics selected by the library and chamber of commerce in each town, ensuring that relevant topics are chosen by the areas’ boots-on-ground representatives who truly understand the pressing issues of the community, according to a press release from HCI.
“The goal in rolling out the HCI Town Hall Speaker Series is to help amplify the most critical conversations being had in municipalities across the region,” said Evan Zislis, director of community engagement at HCI. “We want to encourage communities to better understand the complexity of how different issues impact residents across the region.”
Wednesday’s discussion will feature Colorado Workforce Development’s Carolyn Tucker, Auden Schendler of the Aspen Skiing Co., Jonathan Jones of Atlantic Aviation and Pitkin County Policy and Project Manager Kara Silbernagel. The topic at hand will be, “Workforce Resiliency in Mountain Towns,” an issue that Aspen and other areas in the Roaring Fork Valley struggle to address.
“We hear from our members and our community that help is needed finding the right candidates for open positions, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to retain a local workforce,” said Alycin Bektesh, who will moderate the discussion. “With this conversation we have the opportunity to learn more about the demographic and economic data that is causing this shortfall, as well as hear from leaders in our business community who are navigating the workforce environment every day.”
Zislis said in an email that listeners can expect to hear first-hand from industry influencers on winning strategies to support the local workforce, regional initiatives on everything from compensation to housing and trends reshaping the future of mountain-town economies.
The regional speaker series is in its second year, and Zislis said it has potential for a greater reach through innovative, solution-focused conversations.
“The nuance among micro communities and their respective local experts helps illuminate the common ground we share — and helps to build empathy among the leaders seeking collaborative solutions,” Zislis added. “Not only is this series intended for a local audience, but it’s also a great platform for a series of case studies in innovative strategies taking place in rural America. And in a lot of ways, the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys truly are taking an innovative approach to solving regional problems.”
The virtual webinar will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on April 27. More information and a link to register can be found at aspen2parachute.org/events.