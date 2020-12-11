After previously limiting informal gatherings to no more than five people from two different households immediately before Halloween, the Pitkin County Board of Health adjusted course, if only slightly, just 15 days before Christmas.
On Thursday, the seven-member health board voted to allow up to 10 people from no more than two households at informal gatherings. The change comes after Pitkin County recorded 170 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, including 31 cases on Dec. 2 alone.
“We do know that we’ve got quite a few college kids heading up here over the next week, and that’s not one or two — we’re talking several hundred,” Markey Butler, Pitkin County Board of Health chair, said. “I’m already starting to see short-term rental properties up where I live here in Snowmass with four or five cars, all from different states.”
The board was clear that limitations on informal gatherings also apply to individuals staying in short-term lodging facilities, including hotels, motels, Airbnb, VRBO and other accommodations. Despite allowing up to 10 people from two households to gather, members of the board certainly were not advocating for people to congregate.
“Dr. [Anthony] Fauci is basically saying, if you’re about to get on an airplane, don’t. And if you’re about to go see your mother and your father and your very old grandmother and all your little grandchildren, don’t,” said Brent Miller, who sits on the health board. “The scientists are saying, ‘Don’t.’ Whatever you’re thinking about doing — don’t. So, I just wanted to say that.”
Although now following the state’s guidelines on informal gatherings, Pitkin County will continue to adhere to its other “orange-plus” restrictions, including limiting restaurants to 25% indoor dining capacity and a 10 p.m. curfew for noncritical businesses, among others.
“I still continue to see people walking into restaurants with a chin strap,” Butler said. “Getting up to go to the bathroom, mask not fully on. We just need to continue to hammer those messages home.”
According to Josh Vance, an epidemiologist on the county’s COVID-19 response team, Pitkin County has reported 18 current COVID-19 outbreaks, with the vast majority of those outbreaks — 38.9% — linked to restaurants.
However, Vance made clear, the high percentage of outbreaks in restaurants did not mean eateries were responsible for the most transmission of the virus locally, as the numbers of cases related to the industry tend to be far smaller than those associated with informal gatherings.
“I don’t think there is too much to glean from those [restaurant] outbreaks at this point,” Vance said.
Although outbreaks had occurred more frequently in restaurants recently, the outbreaks were much smaller in size, generally infecting between two and four employees.
“The biggest contributor at this point is still the informal gatherings even though they’re a smaller percentage of the total number of outbreaks,” Vance said. “We see such large quantities of individuals infected in those settings.”
Informal gatherings were linked to just 5.6% of the county’s 18 recent outbreaks but were still responsible for far more reported COVID-19 cases than those traced to restaurants.
Vaccines on the way
While a vaccine readily available to the public is still months away, medical workers in the Roaring Fork Valley could have access to one as soon as next week.
“The state ordered 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 95,600 of the Moderna vaccine,” a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson wrote Thursday in response to an email inquiry. “We will not receive any until after the vaccine officially receives Emergency Use Authorization from the CDC.”
But that EUA could come as soon as today, Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler said during a community meeting Thursday evening.
“We as health care professionals have been watching the development of these vaccines. We expect that as soon as tomorrow the FDA may issue what’s called an EUA … and they could start rolling as quickly as Monday,” he said. “We could literally have some of our doses arriving early next week.”
Still, the vaccines — for which hospital staff has shown overwhelming enthusiasm and willingness to take, according to an internal AVH survey — will be just one part of the larger mitigation strategy as the pandemic continues.
“It won’t change the way we behave outside of work or even inside of work. We’ll still wear our masks, we’ll still keep our distance, but we'll minimize our risk of getting COVID and certainly of getting serious COVID illness,” said Dr. Catherine Bernard, AVH chief of staff. “So it is good news, and we’re looking forward to it.”