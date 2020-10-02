There was already plenty on the agenda for the Pitkin County Board of Health meeting Thursday, from updates about winter planning to analyzing local and state COVID-19 data reporting, but an update on testing strategies was added as a discussion point after hearing so many concerns from the public.
“There are so many emails going around with complaints of what’s going on,” Dr. Kim Levin, Pitkin County’s medical advisor and emergency department physician, said.
Patti Clapper, who also serves as a Pitkin County commissioner, said during the meeting that she’d received so much feedback from her constituents that she preferred prioritizing the amended agenda point over an initial budget presentation.
“We have been getting emails and phone calls from people. I’m going to see the budget in a couple of weeks. I have a priority here, and testing is my priority at this point,” she said. “I just want to make sure we have time for testing. I don’t know what to do with these people who are calling me and sending me emails.”
Testing was added to the agenda Thursday morning, hours before the health board meeting was scheduled. Aspen Mayor Torre hadn’t seen the update and so wasn’t aware it was being discussed formally — but it was on his list of items to bring up regardless.
“I’m wondering about arrival testing. I hope as we’re building out a robust testing program going into the winter that we have the ability to test people on arrival as well,” he said.
Dr. Jeannie Seybold distilled much of the public discourse surrounding the perceived need for broader communitywide testing.
“What we actually need is a rapid, point-of-care test that is inexpensive for screening. This will be important in the winter as tourists come in, to be able to screen them. Maybe even do batch testing every week,” she said. “This could be a game changer in getting kids back in school, which is part of our priorities.”
To that end, Levin offered some promising news.
“That type of testing — especially in the schools — is going to be so essential in keeping as many kids in school as possible. What we’re having conversations around right now about is a multi-organizational, targeted screening,” she said. “There may be some partnerships being formed and there’s conversations about creating that very same solution in our community. We all agree on that point.”
That sort of dialogue is still preliminary, but happening.
“At this point, there are no details from those conversations, but just know that there are a lot of multi-organizational discussions underway to increase targeted testing in congregate settings such as schools and large organizations,” she underscored Thursday evening. “That will greatly increase the amount of testing that we are doing in our community.”
The problem so far has not been a lack of energy or effort from local officials in implementing testing strategies, she emphasized — it’s been a lack of resources.
“We are not the hot-spot, top priority for these labs in terms of allocating resources to us. We are getting as much as we can,” she said.
And as larger companies are partnering to share resources to bring more testing solutions to larger markets, those efforts will eventually become evident and available to rural areas such as the Western Slope, Levin assured. In late August, for instance, Walgreens and LabCorps announced the two entities were expanding their existing partnership to open COVID-19 testing locations in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
A little more than a month later, the closest option for Roaring Fork Valley residents wanting to utilize that service is at the Walgreens in Avon.
“That Walgreens in Avon is the only one outside of the Front Range that has it. It’s the only one even towards the Western Slope. Again, it speaks to resources. We are rural,” Levin said. “[Labcorps] partnered with a huge health care organization that is providing standing orders; they have everything digitized. It’s happening. It will happen [here].”
In the more immediate term, though, there are already successes to celebrate — and some areas for improvement, both Aspen Valley Hospital and Pitkin County Public Health officials recognized.
Regarding the former, Levin noted that in Pitkin County, every person who is symptomatic is able to be tested through the hospital without concern for out-of-pocket expenses. The box-it-in strategy is working — outbreaks have been contained and the county’s positivity rate remains below 5%. Asymptomatic testing is happening, too, for all sorts of reasons from preoperative patients to people with travel plans.
As for areas to continue to evolve, in addition to targeted screening of larger groups of people, there’s also a barrier to access testing in marginalized populations locally, AVH CEO Dave Ressler allowed. For instance, a test in Pitkin County still requires a physician’s referral — either through a private practice, which could cost as much as $125, or through Aspen Valley Primary Care, which could mean a $66 telemedicine conference prior to testing.
“We do know there is still a health equity issue for individuals — we have a charitable care option for those who cannot afford care, Mountain Family Health Centers can actually provide tests on certain days of the week — we are going to explore some additional options for additional sites. We don’t have the answers now, but we hear the community,” Ressler said. “We know that’s a problem for some and we want to make sure that’s getting addressed.”