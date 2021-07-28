The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions will host a public hearing in Carbondale at 11 a.m. Saturday in the community room of the Third Street Center.
The hearing will allow community members to learn more about the redistricting process and to provide input during a public comment period. There are two 12-member CIRC commissions: The congressional commission decides the state’s congressional districts and the legislative commission maps Colorado’s 100 legislators, with its 35 Senate and 65 House districts.
Due to population growth, Colorado is expected to gain an eighth seat in Congress. If approved, the district would include the northern Denver-metro suburbs of Thornton, Arvada, Westminster and Broomfield.
Earlier this month, Blanca Uzeta O’Leary, an Aspen attorney and legislative CIRC commissioner, began a 32-city “road show” with other commissioners, starting on the eastern plains. They are visiting communities across Colorado with the intention, O’Leary said, that every commissioner attends all public hearings, whether in-person or remotely via Zoom.
“They call it ‘the roadshow’ because it truly is,” O’Leary said.
Last week, having completed two weeks on the road, O’Leary said the pace can be a little grueling. However, with another four weeks of public hearings to go, she is optimistic about Coloradans’ participation in the process.
Recently released preliminary redistricting maps, compiled by the nonpartisan CIRC staff, are based on data from the Colorado Demography Office. O’Leary commented, “It’s not as granular as what is going to happen on August 16, when we’ve received the final U.S. Census data, which will be block by block.”
O’Leary cautioned about putting too much emphasis on preliminary maps, noting, “I wouldn’t assume everything yet from the preliminary maps. It is good guidance, and it is something that we needed to move forward. And constitutionally, it’s required to have preliminary maps.”
Three sets of information will determine the final drawing of the congressional and legislative districts: data from the 2020 U.S. Census; verbal comments from the public and commissioners, provided at public hearings; and written comments from the public and commissioners, submitted on the CIRC website.
Commissioners need to adhere to certain discussion rules, O’Leary said. “We cannot contact staff to talk about maps. Any conversation we have with staff concerning maps has to be in the public hearing, or we submit written comments just like the public does.” She added, “Nothing is done just within a private conversation.”
The commissions are constitutionally required to complete 21 public hearings, but O’Leary explained they are conducting 32, adding locations for broader public outreach.
“In the eastern plains, where we just finished, people were so grateful and appreciative that we actually came there because nobody goes out there,” she said.
Each commission has four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated members. “We may not all agree, but we are really happy that the voices are being heard from all corners [of Colorado]. Farmers and ranchers are being very strongly heard — so that’s a good thing. Everyone has been civil and gracious and welcoming at all of the hearings thus far,” O’Leary said.
Locally, she said, there has been an increase in the population of Latinos and young people. “Both Carbondale and Glenwood Springs are seeing the biggest change in demographics in the last 10 years, and so we wanted to be able to capture some of that. So that’s why we’re really strongly encouraging people to please come and testify at the Carbondale public hearing,” she said.
O’Leary will present information on the legislative and the congressional redistricting process at a meeting hosted by Voces Unidas de las Montañas on Thursday at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Register for this event at vocesunidas.org/ or the Voces Unidas Facebook page.
To sign up to testify remotely or in person at the Saturday public hearing, visit bit.ly/July31CIRC