With more than a foot of snow falling at elevation in the recent storm cycle, backcountry users are warned of increased avalanche danger
“Due to heavy snowfall and the recent storm cycle, it is strongly recommended that you limit your uphill and downhill skiing and riding,” says a message from Pitkin Alert.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecast for the central mountains says that dangerous avalanche conditions exist.
“The most dangerous slopes will face north through east to southeast, near and above treeline, where winds are drifting storm snow into dense, thick slabs. On steep slopes where storm totals exceed 10 to 12 inches, you may be able to trigger small avalanches even in wind-protected areas. Use caution in your terrain choices, stick to low angle-slopes less than 30 degrees for safer riding options,”says the CAIC forecast.
Pitkin Alert advises backcountry users to “exercise caution and judgement on and below high-angle terrain. The ski areas are closed and no avalanche mitigation has occurred since March 14.
“Please treat the ski areas with the same care you would in the backcountry and stay aware of your surroundings at all times. You assume all risks when entering the ski areas.”
If you get in to trouble, there is no ski patrol. Call 911 for emergencies and rescues.