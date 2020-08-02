It’s been another busy weekend for emergency calls that require Mountain Rescue Aspen assistance, and in the case of Saturday’s rescue near Buckskin Pass, a CareFlight helicopter was needed to reach an injured party.
According to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m., a call was received about a sick party on Snowmass Creek Trail at the base of Buckskin Pass.
Two different hikers had used “their devices” to reach help. “The call came to the Pitkin County Regional Emergency via Inreach devices,” according to the release.
“Sources stated there was a group of 10 hikers and one of them was very sick with ‘symptoms of pneumonia,’” it was noted.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was paged at 9:30 a.m. and by noon “two MRA containment foot teams were deployed while a CareFlight helicopter descended into the Snowmass Creek Valley from the Sardy Field Airport.”
The foot teams learned the sick hiker had remained behind with his father.
The Careflight helicopter rescued the hiker and landed at AVH by 1:10 p.m., where the person was treated for symptoms, according to the release. No other information was available later Saturday.
Mountain Rescue Aspen teams were sent out for assistance Friday as well. According to the sheriff’s office, a “female visitor from the Midwest” got lost while visiting Aspen Mountain. A call that she was lost but uninjured was received July 31 at 1:41 p.m. by the sheriff’s office, which reached out to both MRA and the Aspen Mountain Rangers, who assist visitors with “any medical or logistical challenges that come up,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.
The lost hiker’s GPS coordinates were identified by the Pitkin County Regional Combined Communications Center via her cellphone. MRA then deployed three teams on the east side of Aspen Mountain in the McFarlane Creek area. “One team hiked uphill from McFarlane Gulch Road off of Hwy. 82,” according to the statement.
Another team hiked downhill to reach the party and a third team was sent out on ATV’s for backup. By 6:25 p.m., the hiker was located on McFarlane Creek.
“She was escorted down the steep slopes of Aspen Mountain to awaiting sheriff’s office and MRA vehicles on McFarland Gulch Road,” the release stated..
“Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office encourages all hikers, even those venturing out for a short period of time to be prepared with extra clothing for changing conditions, extra drinking water, extra food and an emergency spot device to summon assistance if needed,” it continued.