In 2001, valley resident Rosie McSwain started taking outdoor nature photographs, attaching them to cards at her kitchen table and selling them to help people in need. She called the nonprofit Tom’s Door. This year is the 20th anniversary of the project, which over the last two decades has helped at least 2,000 families from Aspen to Parachute navigate what she calls “unexpected bumps in the road.”
“Tom’s Door is about getting into the community and helping real people with real problems,” McSwain said. “These people would face devastating consequences if they didn’t get help.”
Whether the money helps cover car tires or a dental bill, McSwain said, emergencies often arise as the result of a workplace issue, which of course has been common amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All McSwain asks in return is that the receiver pay it forward with kindness.
“I tell them there’s a hitch, [and] I can hear their blood pressure rising,” she said. “You have to go help someone else. Do something nice — anything that shows love and kindness.”
McSwain’s mission has since inspired photographers, calligraphers and cardmakers. When Kay Petterson moved to Colorado from California, she was a retired teacher who loved to take pictures of birds and nature. She saw Tom’s Door cards at a Basalt store and now she directs her photography to help others in need.
“I think everyone wants to give back to their community,” Petterson said. “It gives back on a very local level. The profits go right to the people who live here. It could be someone you see at the grocery store.”
Bernadette Ossola joined Tom’s Door 10 years ago and now runs the card-making session — where women gather in the basement of St. Mary of the Crown in Carbondale and assemble 1,400 cards in a morning.
Over the years, Tom’s Door has displayed hundreds of various nature photographs on its cards. Ossola said she finds it amazing how a particular image can captivate someone.
“I use one for a sympathy card and I get more comments about it,” she said. “There are so many cards that you can really find a card that perfectly fits the situation.”
A few years ago, McSwain added several nonprofit partners to assist with calls. She also has incorporated a board of directors to help with planning. While the organization still sells cards, the majority of the funding now comes from donors who are familiar with the volunteer program and appreciate its effort to help real locals overcome real struggles.
“It’s a real relief to someone when they’re wondering how can I get to work with my starter in my car broken?” Petterson said. “There’s so many little things that come up and it weighs so heavy.”
McSwain’s thick stack of “thank you” cards illustrate the community’s gratitude.
“It’s a wonderful thing that you do, helping people in hard times,” read one card. “I’m a single dad with three kids and I’m trying to keep everything together with very little help. I just wanted to say thank you and that what you guys do does make a difference.”
Another card reads, “Thank you so much Tom’s Door for helping our family in our time of need!! It means more to us than you could imagine.”