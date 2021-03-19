With all due respect to the rest of the world, the American men’s halfpipe squad competing in the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix is nothing if not an embarrassment of riches, from its youngest athletes who are knocking on the team door to the veterans who have Olympic and World Championships experience under their boots.
They’ll have in their sights Nico Porteous, the newly crowned World Champion from New Zealand and reigning X Games 2021 gold medalist, when qualifications for men and women halfpipe skiers take off today on Buttermilk Mountain.
“The men’s team is super deep,” said Mike Riddle, U.S. Halfpipe Pro Team head coach. “There are nine guys on the pro team alone. Any one of them can make the finals — and almost all are a threat for a podium,” he said.
The names are familiar, especially to an Aspen audience that has watched hometown heroes like Torin Yater-Wallace and Alex Ferreira, 2018 Olympic silver medalist, throw down against two-time gold medalist David Wise and Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck through the years.
And in what may seem like the blink of an eye, suddenly the next-gen American crop — led by 21-year-old Birk Irving of Winter Park, bronze medalist at last week’s World Championships — are now challenging the established order. Included in this cohort are skiers like Aspen native Cassidy Jarrell, who is a member of the nine-man U.S. Freeskiing Pro Team squad but not currently skiing or competing to allow him a full recovery from a back injury.
“Cass will have time to qualify for the Olympics,” where the top two best results factor into who goes to Beijing in 2022 and who stays home, Riddle said. The U.S. will have four Olympic spots they can fill in men’s halfpipe.
Fighting for a chance at the Olympics, but currently focused on the task at hand is Hunter Hess of Bend, Oregon. Third last month in the U.S. Revolution Tour at Buttermilk, Hess said Thursday that the high level of his teammates has pushed him to train harder and become more competitive: “You get tired of being 10th in World Cups, and you want more.”
Of his pipe squad: “It’s definitely a crazy team, one of the more stacked Olympic teams out there. It’s nuts for sure the caliber — and to also have those guys in your realm, to learn from them and be inspired,” he said
He looks up to Ferreira, four years Hess’ senior, who not only is one of his better buddies on the tour but someone who has positively influenced his trajectory.
“He’s always testing out new theories,” Hess said of Ferreira, whose mental game he also admires.
“It’s cool to be able to learn from those guys. They’ve been through the ringer,” Hess said of the team’s veterans.
Also helping to keep the athletes’ skills sharp are the likes of teammates Taylor Seaton, Jaxin Hoerter and Lyman Currier. That’s not even mentioning the slate of rookie U.S. team members and independents, such as Aspen native Tristan Feinberg, who is coached by Peter Olenick of Carbondale and who took bronze at a recent U.S. Revolution Tour stop at Copper Mountain.
“Gonna show Aspen who I am” during Friday’s qualifying round, said Feinberg, the 17-year-old recent graduate of the Winter Sports School in Park City, Utah, and a fine example of freeskiing’s youthquake.
Other members of Olenick’s P.R.O. Team include Aaron Durlester, Kai Morris and Finnish national champion Jon Sallinen.
Venue is key
It helps to live near a halfpipe in order to become proficient in the discipline, Riddle said.
The United States leads the world in the number of full-sized, 22-foot halfpipes maintained at resorts. In addition to Buttermilk and Copper Mountain in Colorado, Park City, Utah and Mammoth Mountain, California also boast Olympic-sized pipes.
By comparison, Team Canada — which is always a formidable threat in the discipline — has just one full-sized halfpipe at its disposal, in Calgary, said Riddle, Olympic silver medalist from 2014 representing Canada. In Europe, the pipes are few and far between, he added.
“The venue thing is 100 percent. That’s why we are so deep,” Riddle added.
Easy access to the Buttermilk feature has proved beneficial to 16-year-old Hanna Faulhaber, of Carbondale, whose World Championships debut last week — she finished fourth — was stunning by all barometers.
“I’m excited to see where she is a year from now,” Riddle said. “Hanna has a good shot to compete with the older girls” and vie for an Olympic spot.
Those older girls are American teammates Brita Sigourney — 2018 Olympic bronze medalist — Devin Logan, Annalisa Drew and Abigale Hanson.
Both genders will find much larger fields during the U.S. Grand Prix, which is a World Cup event, than during the World Championships.
“We have a large U.S. contingency, and everyone is going to be battling it out. I think it’s going to be highly competitive, and we’re going to see some really good skiing,” Riddle said.
All eyes will be on the iconic Buttermilk pipe on Friday — and expect all competitors to have the mindset of Hess, who said, “If I’m able to ski well and put down a good run, I think I have a fair chance.”