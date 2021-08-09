Presence — being engaged with our existence in a moment, a place, a space. Being “here.” In a ritzy, busy, seductive town like Aspen, it’s easy to slip away from our presence.
So maintain the proprietors of Here House. Nestled back in Cooper Avenue sits their space devoted to community, connection and the concept of being present, of being “here.”
Here House, an inter-generational private clubhouse and venue for events, programming and human interaction, was born in 2019 by a mother-daughter duo.
“We loved the idea of ‘here’ being so tied to Aspen and sense of place and being in the present,” said Candice Carpenter Olson, co-owner and founder of Here House and Local Coffee House. “The word has so many different, lovely meanings.”
Olson has had an obsession with community and creating connections for decades, according to Michaela Carpenter, Olson’s daughter and other half owner and founder of the club and coffee shop.
At only 19 years old, Olson moved out to Aspen to help run the National Outdoor Leadership School, a nonprofit global wilderness and leadership school.
After spearheading the NOLS programing in the area for seven years, Olson took her community-based skills to the corporate world. In the 1990s, she became one of the first women to lead an IPO in the United States as the founder and CEO of iVillage.com, a pioneer in online social networks that connected a community of women globally.
“After creating communities on the macro-scale for most of my life, I was ready to take it to the micro level,” Olson said. “I was ready to be very local; I was ready to be real.”
This opportunity presented itself to Olson and Carpenter by accident — but also very intentionally, as stated by Carpenter.
In 2017, Carpenter moved back to her home in Aspen from London, where she attended university, and opened a retail and design store called Maker and Place, which featured homewares from around the world and provided in-store studios for makers and clients to co-collaborate and co-create.
In order to establish the space as a warm, cozy place for connection, Carpenter started offering espresso and pastries. And then, in 2018, Local Coffee House was born.
“We leaned into it and built an organic community through Local,” Carpenter said. “When the space next door became available, Candice saw the opportunity to connect these two spaces and create, very intentionally, the community that was already happening organically.”
Not knowing whether or not the business model would work, Carpenter and Olson bought the building that has become home to Here House in 2019, connected it to Local Coffee House and started selling memberships to their close network.
“We were not really doing any of this to make money,” Olson said. “No scale ambitions, but connection ambitions — connecting people on a deeper level.”
When the club first opened, they had 75 members. Now, they’re up to the number they aspired to reach, which is about 112 people or so.
According to Carpenter, 112 is anthropologically the ideal number to cultivate a sense of tribe.
“It’s the highest number of intimate relationships a human can have naturally,” Carpenter said. “Our space lends itself to that capacity.”
In terms of finding and attracting members, Carpenter likes to say that they are simultaneously inclusive and self-selecting. Olson explained how they didn’t want to create a big application process, like many other private clubs, where the point is turning people down.
“There is no formal application process beyond a conversation,” Olsen said. “But we do have very strict criteria in that you have to be a contributor in some way — you have to be someone who is really contributing to Aspen.”
From the beginning, Olson and Carpenter wanted the clubhouse to attract people who are making the world, creating things and magnetizing the right community.
“Now, I would say we also act as a platform for that creative energy,” Carpenter said.
Following the club’s opening, they began hosting gatherings, speakers and shoulder-to-shoulder packed events in order to connect members, engage the Aspen community and ultimately craft the new space around the concept of “here,” intellectually, conceptually and literally.
A halted experience
Six months into the Here House experiment, COVID-19 hit.
Carpenter mentioned how because commercial rent is so expensive, a majority of the membership fees go toward just being able to provide this space and its existence.
“We know what it’s like to be in and around this town and have a place where you really belong and can just crash and hangout and waste time or spend time,” Carpenter said. “So when COVID hit, we were most nervous about how we could still create that value when space isn’t a thing anymore.”
In order to keep members engaged, Olson developed a string of online member profiles, of which did not include the typical resume-type information like education backgrounds and honors — or the “boring shit,” as Olson put it.
“The profiles were more like, who are you as a person, what gets you going and revved up and what are your contributions and gifts to the community,” Carpenter said. “We would send them out in a newsletter, and our members were then able to really get to know people on an intimate level without ever having to come across them in the clubhouse.”
Carpenter and Olson are currently working on putting a book together of all of the member profiles created during the pandemic.
Carpenter noted that they’ve started seeing a different kind of member join the Here House community over the past few months, which she described as an overall gift from the pandemic.
“Since COVID, we’re seeing more young professionals who are very involved in the outside world transplant themselves here, which is really interesting — it’s what makes Aspen a metropolitan town,” Carpenter said.
“All of these newer members are people who are very active in the communities they came from, and now, Here House is their first home in Aspen,” Olson added. “We’ve really benefited from that influx.”
Due to this newer member demographic, Carpenter and Olson have been able to expand their own concept of “here” and are working to better the relationship between Aspen’s locals and visitors through Here House’s community-based business model.
“Here House creates a special value in the sense that it’s one of the only organizations or spaces in the valley whose intention is to really marry locals and the visiting audiences,” Carpenter said. “We work hard to not only welcome our locals, but also our members who are visitors, and we have different memberships for that exact type of thing.”
Mixing it up
Whether it be at one of Here House’s events, the monthly member mixers or during a day in the club’s comfortable workspace, Carpenter and Olson are always introducing people based on their shared values and/or interests.
“[Here House] is one of the only places where, if you are a visitor, you can feel plugged in, and if you’re a local, you can feel plugged out,” Carpenter said. “And you feel the outside energy in a positive way.”
Rather than the common attitude some Aspen locals can hold toward outside visitors, Carpenter believes Here House has created an atmosphere in which people can appreciate one another, no matter from where they come.
Here House will soon extend that local-visitor marriage to a global level. According to Carpenter, they have recently been invited as one of the leading private clubs in the world to join Sonota, which is essentially a club of clubs launched by the founder of The Battery in San Francisco. Through this program, Here House patron members, the club’s higher-tier membership, will have access and membership rights to all of the other global clubs within Sonota and vice versa.
“Each club has their own personality because they were all born out of the place rather than an outside corporation swooping in,” Carpenter said. “Each club has been organically developed from their individual communities.”
Aside from this global expansion, Here House is looking to grow locally. Olson discussed plans to open a Here House in Basalt — a project that she hopes will be complete in around a year from now.
“In this next phase, we want to focus on connecting the valley as a whole, not just the town of Aspen,” Olson said. “What excites me is getting increasingly connected to the other organizations within the whole valley and connecting people to what’s going on in those organizations, while providing a cozy space to have those conversations.”
Through their programming, personal connections and ability to host open and accessible events, Here House has now established relationships with many of the valley’s local organizations, including the Aspen Art Museum, the Aspen Institute, Shakti, Lead with Love, Open Space and True Nature.
“We have different speakers, topics and certain events that we want to be free and/or open to the public because we feel they really are a contribution to the community, and it gives the speakers more exposure,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter also mentioned how she and her mom use Here House as a platform for their design firm.
“It’s a platform for so many things — civil groups, private citizens, for people to have brunch with mimosas, watch a game on TV together, it’s really anything and everything,” Carpenter said.
Through connecting their members with various specialties, Here House has even facilitated task forces on issues specific to the Aspen community, such as a task force on community housing and another on the mental health problem in town.
Olson is looking forward to conversing over some of these topics during their Socrates Café weekend event taking place from Aug. 27-29. In terms of addressing mental health issues, she is especially excited about the “Plant Medicine (and other emerging psychedelics)” discussion for Sunday night’s event.
Carpenter went into detail about the Friday night talk, “The Big Breakdown and Modern Spirituality,” which will explore the ways new spiritual practices draw from old and new.
“Ultimately, spirituality and religion, they’re all community-based ideas, and they impact our culture on a day to day basis,” Carpenter said. “Aspen attracts generous people and their belief systems are impacting that behavior, it’s like this subversive layer that isn’t ever looked at directly but it’s impacting all of us as a community.”