As many of the international pop-up art galleries close up shop in Aspen, one new gallery established its Aspen location in early June and is settling in with initiatives to bring national and international exposure to the talent of local artists.
From Sept. 18 to Nov. 2, Hexton Gallery presents the first volume of its Local Artists Program, “Colorado Collective,” which comprises two editions per year, showcasing a select group of Colorado’s most talented artists. Through critical dialogues, portfolio reviews, artist interviews, studio visits and curatorial projects, this ongoing exhibition series explores the intricacies of being an artist in Colorado, how the landscape of the American West impacts the works and the connection between local communities and their accessibility to exhibition opportunities.
The program’s debut collective, titled “The Solace of Open Spaces,” features two renowned local artists in Richard (“Dick”) Carter and Tania Dibbs. Each artist has lived and worked in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 30 years, their works exploring the physical and emotional spirit of the region through very different artistic approaches and techniques.
“Starting off this program with Tania and Dick was super important for us because they’re both Roaring Fork Valley artists, they’ve both been here for a really long time and their histories from an arts sense are deeply steeped in this area,” said Bob Chase, owner and founder of Hexton Gallery. “And we like the fact that they both have a very different take on the same landscape that’s around them.”
Hanging on the walls of Hexton, the striking contrast between Carter and Dibbs’ works is appealingly apparent. The installation creates an exquisite space of conversations between Carter’s saturated, sharp shapes painted into geologic formations and Dibbs’ pastel palette of natural landscapes overlaid with graphic white lines.
“We wanted each artist to have half of the gallery, their works on either wall facing each other,” Chase said. “We wanted it to feel like a constant conversation back and forth.”
Though Carter and Dibbs have known each other for a long time, with studios close to one another in Basalt, “The Solace of Open Spaces” marks the first time the two artists have shown together. At the show’s opening Saturday night, they discussed the inspiration behind their works, as well as the importance of recognizing and engaging with the artistic expertise and happenings within the valley.
Carter, who moved to Aspen 50 years ago and worked with artistic polymath Herbert Bayer, has a long history as an artist and an advocate for the art community. He was the primary founder of what is now the Aspen Art Museum and a board member and supporter of numerous cultural institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley such as the Aspen Foundation for the Arts, Aspen Community School, Anderson Ranch, The ArtBase and currently The Arts Campus at Willits.
Carter explained how he’s always worked in a rather “geometric constructivist motif,” and his paintings for this particular show are all about geology, inspired by a nonfiction book on the subject by American writer John McPhee.
“I became enamored of the way he was writing about these geologic terms,” Carter said. “So, after I read the book, I started taking these terms and would paint an abstract piece based on my interpretation of that term, thinking about the formation and the continents, using super-saturated colors.”
He has been building this body of work for over a year, working in his studio eight to 10 hours a day, seven days a week, “powering through it.” He described this project as very personal and satisfying, stating how sometimes, art takes a little digging to understand the heart of its creation.
“All of these are created from terms geologic in origin, filtered through the brain of Richard Carter,” Carter said, gesturing to his pieces aligning the wall. “And I don’t know that the average viewer is going to come look at this and have any idea of the process of discovering a term, interpreting it, structuring it, hitting it with big, heavy color — that’s what this is, and I’m very happy with the work.”
Carter, who plans to have two shows late next year and another in Denver in 2023, mentioned how he was looking at a long interval before being able to show these creations until Hexton Gallery asked him to be in this show. The artist expressed gratitude to be presenting some of these works now, alongside Dibbs.
“The art scene I think has been a little overwhelmed with the international galleries coming in, and there’s lots of good art happening right here,” he said. “I’m grateful to show here, in a local gallery with another local artist.”
Dibbs said she’s honored to be in a show with Carter, explaining how his work is so different from her own, “a complete left turn.” Motivated by man’s complicated and fraught relationship with nature, Dibbs describes herself as an observer and an explorer of this interesting intersection.
“I don’t want to say nature is good, mankind is bad,” she said. “But the intersection of the two, we haven’t quite worked out, and that’s what my work is about — that fascinating intersection.”
Pointing to one of her pieces, Dibbs discussed how this intersection between mankind and nature comes through her creative process. On top of a blue, sky-like background with foliage-colored cloud shapes expressing a natural landscape is this very graphic, grid-like overlay that symbolizes “the mark of man.”
“It’s ubiquitous. It’s everywhere. It’s the veil through which we see nature, but it’s not a bad thing in of itself, it’s cool too,” Dibbs said. “They don’t really blend, and they don’t blend in the artwork either — you can’t quite see through to the other, and that intersection is what I’m painting about.”
Dibbs, whose work can be found in the U.S., Europe and Australia among collections of influential figures, believes the “Colorado Collective” program is both brave and significant in shedding light on the skilled, esteemed artists of the Roaring Fork Valley.
“I’m thrilled to be in a show with Dick, and it’s cool Hexton is showing off some local talent,” Dibbs said. “I mean, I think a lot of people come here to buy art and don’t realize that we have accomplished incredible artists in this valley who have shown all over the world.”
Though Hexton recently opened its Aspen location, Chase has lived in Aspen for 12 years and is rooted in the art community. The gallery also participates in domestic and international art fairs.
With connections and collectors locally and internationally, Chase believes Hexton has a “really unique opportunity” in bringing interesting international work to the valley and then also actually participating with the community in this way by doing shows like the “Colorado Collective.”
“We want to bring more recognition to artists in and around Colorado, and because we have a platform that’s more international, we can give them a little more exposure than they might have gotten otherwise,” Chase said. “The ‘Colorado Collective’ goes to the bigger mission of what we’re doing as a gallery, which is, we want to make sure that we’re giving back to the community as much as the community has given to us.”