Among the endless snow-and-white winter wonderland swirling the streets of Aspen, Hexton Gallery feels like an “art warming hut,” as described by gallery owner and founder Bob Chase.
“When you walk into the gallery right now, you’re just absorbed by all of the colors — these saturated, warm hues,” Chase said.
The current exhibition, “No Place I’d Rather Be,” features recent photographs from artist Terri Loewenthal’s “Psychscape” series. Presenting Loewenthal’s work for the first time, the solo show delves into the artist’s exploration of landscape, sound, color and the imaginary space found between reality and the unconscious mind.
The exhibition — which opened Dec. 15 and will now run through mid-February, an extension from its original January closing date due to the flexibility surrounding COVID-19 — marks Hexton Gallery’s first solo show representing a female artist in Aspen.
“What’s most important to us is programming that fits with our vision, and our vision is, we want to give voice to everyone who we feel connected to from an artistic standpoint — who we think we can enhance their career by showing their work in Aspen, and we definitely want female artists to be a part of that,” Chase said. “The other part of this programming that I think is important, is we have a particular affinity toward environmentally-based works.”
The 12 pigment prints included in “No Place I’d Rather Be” were shot over years as Loewenthal traveled across the Mountain West, and these vibrant photographs being showcased in Hexton marks the first time this collection has been presented together, according to a release.
Recognized for her technical achievements and experimentation with various optical devices, Loewenthal’s photographic craft involves altering color and perspective in a single shot — a process Chase finds incredible.
When discussing how he was introduced to Loewenthal’s work, Chase said he was initially struck with how captivating the images were just in and of themselves. In learning more about her photography, he became “totally enamored” because of the way in which she goes about creating these images.
“I’m always drawn to things that are inherently beautiful first and foremost and then on top of that, how they are crafted,” Chase said. “I like to know the process that an artist went through, and in Terri’s case, her process is just incredible.”
Seeking to reimagine the genre of landscape photography, Loewenthal treks out into the wilderness for two weeks by herself to capture a single image, explains Chase, going to incredible lengths to put herself in these environments and portray the emotion of a place through an objective lens.
Overlapping multiple vantage points and shifting colors into oversaturated hues, the resulting works are all single-shot images. They are not digital, nor darkroom manipulations, nor are they multiple exposures — there’s no manipulations whatsoever, according to Chase.
Loewenthal, who is based in the San Francisco Bay area, set out to bring a new voice to the American West with her “Psychscape” series, aspiring to bring forth the lived complexity of human-and-land interactions in a more contemporary and imaginary fashion than landscape photography pioneers like the iconic Ansel Adams.
“She set out to do something totally different and it took her ten years to do it — to capture the emotion of these places,” said Chase.
Adding to the experience of Loewenthal’s images is her intentional creation of the frames encasing them. She handmade and painted each maple frame, designating the most subtle, “barely-seen” color within the photograph to be the color of the face of its frame, explains Chase. Through this play on subtlety, rather than using a dominant color within the image, the presentation as a whole becomes an object in and of itself — the frames enhancing the image and vice versa.
“So when you have this on a wall, it’s like the whole thing is the story — the whole thing speaks to what she’s trying to convey — and somehow it just transforms these images into something even further. It’s really interesting,” Chase said. “She has a really great sense of how color plays off of itself and what it can do in terms of triggering emotion.”
In conversation with Chase, Loewenthal discussed the ways in which she works with colors, as well as her intricate photography techniques at Hexton Gallery’s artist reception held on Dec. 27. While the artist had planned to travel to Aspen and attend the event in person, Loewenthal spoke to reception attendees virtually through Zoom due to weather and COVID-19 circumstances, said Chase.
“We had a really great group of people there and it worked out quite well for the situation that we find ourselves in,” Chase said. “Everybody was able to ask the questions they wanted to ask, and Terri’s super articulate in speaking about her work, so the event was great.”
By extending the exhibition, Chase plans to host Loewenthal in-person either the last week of January or first of February. In the meantime, Hexton Gallery has been offering collector Zoom calls with the artist for anyone who is interested in seeing the exhibition and wants to learn more from Loewenthal through a more personal discussion.
Those interested in conversing with the artist on Zoom can contact Hexton Gallery directly to set up a timeslot, Chase said.
Following “No Place I’d Rather Be,” the gallery’s next show will feature artist Carlos Rolón, whose works capture the cross-pollination of cultures, specifically how Latin American culture has permeated and interacts with other cultures around the world, explains Chase.
Hexton will soon be announcing a major exhibition coming to the gallery and the Aspen community in summer 2022 — one that will tie in a lot of the environmental work and community-based initiatives that the gallery has been focusing on over the past six months.
When Hexton moved into its contemporary gallery space on East Cooper Avenue this past summer, the question of whether it would be a pop-up or permanent to the local art scene was up in the air. Now, Hexton has claimed the space as a permanent gallery, and Chase expressed his excitement in making this “long-term commitment.”
“We don’t want to just take from the community, we want to be in partnership with the community, which is one of the reasons we wanted to do this long term,” Chase said. “We didn’t want to come in just as a pop-up, have this big moment and then leave; we want to give back to this community in whatever way we can and include a broader group of people in the arts conversation.”