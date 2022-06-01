Sitting around U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Institute co-founder Amory Lovins on Tuesday morning felt like a bit of a homecoming for many of the people in attendance. After all, many of them have worked together over the years.
“I’m also a former RMI employee, and this is where we used to have our staff meetings, and then our work, we would all work down in the little [room] down there … so it’s really great to be back in this building,” mused Alice Laird, now executive director of Clean Energy Economy for the Region. “My work is deeply inspired by Amory, trying to make it real on the Western Slope.”
Hickenlooper, for his part, said that he was there to listen — an extension of the general approach to his newest political post after serving as Colorado governor from 2011 to 2019. Though, he said, he didn’t mind having behind-the-scenes conversations, like the hours-long one he held with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, before the confirmation hearing for Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the Bureau of Land Management.
Now, after essentially a living-room discussion — albeit with the soothing sounds of a waterfall and nearby banana trees growing in Lovins’ home greenhouse area — it’s possible that Mona Newton and Chris Caskey may get an audience with Stone-Manning. Newton, former executive director of the Community Office for Resource Efficiency now consults with Caskey, a Paonia-based climate scientist and owner of Delta Brick and Climate Company. They are working together on a methane-capture project in Coal Basin.
The mining district, near Redstone, leaks approximately 1.3 million cubic feet of methane per day; Hickenlooper was recently instrumental in securing $1.2 million in federal funds for the project. The senator suggested Newton and Caskey pool together a group of stakeholders to better their chances at luring the BLM director out of Washington, D.C., but also took notes as he was making his offer to facilitate a conversation. Lovins offered his home as a meeting place.
Hickenlooper also jotted down notes with interest when hearing from Holy Cross Energy President and CEO Bryan Hannegan, who charged the senator with examining current federal law as it pertains to energy — especially where federal lands are concerned.
“... What we’re seeing across the broader West, we’re seeing shorter winters, drier summers, more wildfire risk. For those of us that are reliant on hydropower and the federal transmission system, I think an honest question for you to consider [is], to what extent can federal lands become a source of other resources that we can use to make up for the hydro?” he posed. “Can we develop wind and solar projects that can replace [other Bureau of Reclamation or BLM projects]?”
That’s not currently possible under federal law protecting public lands, he continued, but it’s the kind of innovative rethinking he and other stakeholders would like to see from the national government in tackling climate change.
And Holy Cross is doing its part, Hannegan noted.
“Holy Cross is one of six utilities in the country with a 100% clean-energy goal by the end of this decade,” he said. “Eight years from now is yesterday in utility planning terms, so we’re already working on that. By the end of next year, we’re looking at being 85-90% clean and carbon free in our portfolio.”
Some of the utility co-op’s regional partners in those efforts were in the room on Tuesday. As far as examples of electrified buildings — that also tackle the housing crunch — there were two representatives present: Habitat for Humanity President Gail Schwartz and Aspen Skiing Co. Sustainability and Philanthropy Manager Hannah Berman. Habitat for Humanity, “with the support of RMI and others,” Schwartz said, was able to “create the concept of the homes, where it produces more energy than it uses … and Holy Cross used it as a beta site.”
For the 27 families living at the development, their utility bills hover around $14, she continued.
“I think we’ve shown internationally what we can do,” she said. “Twenty-seven homes took $10 million in subsidies. Why that subsidy is required to bring on efficient homes … that’s where we need to break it down.”
Berman, too, spoke to the policy concerns and arenas in which her employer hopes to see even more support when combating the climate change that poses an “existential threat” to the resort’s business model.
“We’ve seen a month less of winter since 1980 — it isn’t that long ago,” she said, “And now we’re increasingly concerned that wildfires during the summer are what would prevent us from staying in business … We’ve seen other ski areas have to turn on their snowmaking equipment in the summers to fight fires, and that’s not something that our local mountain community or economy could necessarily withstand.”
Right after climate is affordable housing, Berman said of SkiCo’s list of concerns. Which is why it recently built The Hub in Willits, an all-electric building in the valley.
“For us, having the federal support and local policy, state-level policy to be able to take action on climate and rapidly electrify and decarbonize is critical because … the whole point is it needs to be bigger than ourselves.”
Hickenlooper thanked the group of stakeholders who took the time to speak with him Tuesday morning, emphasizing the challenges of putting himself “in the middle of all this ruckus.” He also spoke to the political realities, such as having the oil and gas industry’s “feathers smoothed over” — that is, reassuring that nobody will be immediately put out of business by more eco-friendly initiatives.
“Unfortunately, most of the American people just want to go to work every day and come home and spend time with their family. They’re not caught up in this stuff — at their own risk, admittedly,” he said.