When Paul Dioguardi called his restaurant, the Hickory House, Wednesday morning to check in, nobody was there to answer the phone.
“I called in and none of my employees are there; they’re all stuck in traffic,” he said Wednesday, adding that his employees weren’t the only ones who struggled to access the eatery. “We’d done $20 in the first two hours.”
The source of the traffic was twofold, in his estimation: there was the Main Street closures — one lane in each direction — in order to accommodate the Paepke Transit Hub construction as well as the detour through Power Plant Road in order to direct traffic around the Castle Creek Bridge construction, part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s larger roundabout project.
Sandwiched in the middle is the Hickory House. And parked in front of Dioguardi’s restaurant on Wednesday was a CDOT sign — leaving no room for would-be patrons to park their vehicles.
Dioguardi acknowledged that he hadn’t read the newspapers in the busy days leading up to the Labor Day weekend, but that he hadn’t received any direct communication from anyone at the city or from CDOT warning him of the pending disruptive project that would essentially put his business operations on pause.
“I don’t get it. Have a meeting, whatever. Send me a letter saying, ‘This is what’s going to happen,’ and I can prep my employees,” he said.
CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said on Thursday that there are several outreach efforts that typically occur before a major event like the Castle Creek Bridge project, but that they aren’t foolproof and described the oversight as a learning opportunity.
“We want to make sure we are working directly with stakeholders, so if we have not, we will immediately correct that,” she said. “We did do outreach with our stakeholder update — but, often it is true that for whatever reason people don’t see the heads up beforehand when there’s going to be a major traffic impact … the reality is we can’t reach everyone. I think one thing we could’ve done better is helped locals understand why this is happening now. We can always do better.”
The reason the Castle Creek Bridge construction is happening now, the week following Labor Day, is because historically, this week — specifically in September, Thatcher emphasized — is when traffic is relatively much lower than during the rest of the year when temperatures are still conducive for outdoor construction activities. It’s after the peak of the summer season but before the leaf peepers emerge en masse.
“I can appreciate how that might have felt a little confusing (with school back in session),” she acknowledged.
As of Thursday morning, CDOT had moved the sign that the day before blocked the parking spaces in front of Hickory House, and it had activated an electronic messaging sign alerting travelers that the restaurant is still open despite the detours.
Anyone wanting to know what’s going on with the local CDOT construction is encouraged to either call the hotline or send an email: 970-457-0782, co82aspenroundabout@gmail.com.
“We do have someone monitoring the phone regularly, so if someone calls and that call isn’t picked up immediately, they will get a call back,” Thatcher said. “If it goes to voicemail, rest assured, you’ll get a call back.”
In addition to course-correcting for issues that led to hardships for Dioguardi and his staff at Hickory House on Wednesday, Thatcher said the entire operation is being re-examined to alleviate the absolute gridlock that took hold for travelers. Locals caught in the traffic reported wait time of up to 90 minutes between the Aspen Airport Business Center and downtown.
“The delays were longer than we were aiming for, period. That’s why we’re working hard today to make whatever adjustments we need to reduce the amount of delays in travel time. It did not go smoothly enough yesterday, and we are working to make it better,” Thatcher said.
But CDOT is not a miracle worker, either — commuters and travelers should anticipate 45-minute wait times while the construction is ongoing, she said.
“Which I know sounds painful. The reason why is because the contractor has 30 days to get this work done,” she continued. “We could have spread this out over several months, but then that would have meant the detour pain and suffering over several months.”
Rather, the contractor has a hard deadline of Oct. 7 to complete the Castle Creek Bridge project — and faces a penalty if that deadline isn’t met.
Meanwhile, the city of Aspen is overseeing the Paepke Transit Hub construction that is causing the lane closures on Main Street, until Wednesday.
“We are in similar proximity, so I can see how they start to blend together,” Denise White, communication director for the city of Aspen, said of the two projects on Thursday.
As for why the two events are occurring at the same time, White said it’s twofold: this week was the scheduled week for the Paepke Transit Hub, and for CDOT’s part, this week fit within the city’s request that the Castle Creek Bridge construction not occur during the busy summer season.
“CDOT really did accommodate our desire to not have it happen in the middle of summer,” she said. “It’s never a dull moment in Aspen, but … statistically speaking and historically speaking, this is when we have less traffic in town.”
Regardless of which entity is in charge of which project, Dioguardi just hopes for better, more personalized communication in the future for business owners whose operations will be directly impacted.
“I just don’t want it to happen again, that’s all,” he said.