Hatmaker Nick Fouquet describes himself as part human, part animal. Raised in France for the first eight years of his life, Fouquet — with a “Huck Finn spirit, part Native American and part psychedelic adventurer” — opened his hat boutique shop in Aspen on Tuesday.
“I grew up coming here my whole life with my family, and then in 2008, I ended up living here after moving from New York,” Fouquet said. “And I come in [and] do the trunk shows here pretty much every year. Then I thought, ‘This will be the perfect place for my second store.’ I think it’s a culture that understands craftsmanship and hat wear, so Aspen was always on the radar for years as a second store location.”
With COVID-19 cases going up every day, some business owners are reluctant to expand, much less open a new brick-and-mortar location. Nick, rather, saw an opportunity to fulfill a long-term dream of opening a store in Aspen. He has established himself with his first store in Venice, Calif., and his creations boast such wearers as Lady Gaga, Keith Richards, Tom Brady and Pharrell Williams, to name a few.
“I have been looking for years, and then COVID brings opportunities in some ways,” he said. “I hate to say that, but there was an opportunity to come into this space that my friend had. It was something that I couldn’t refuse, so I was so excited to take it — and so I thought if I didn’t, I don’t think this opportunity will come again in the way that it did during this time. Look, I am the type of person that I am betting on optimism, positivity and change in the future.
“I’m looking forward instead of being scared. I’m respectful of the situation but as a business owner, I have to move forward; I mean, I can’t just stay paralyzed, and I want to be out here; it’s such a beautiful place,” Fouquet continued.
The new store is airy and simple in design, with light oak, custom furniture by Stahl and Band and a hat wall with mounts that are wood sculptures in themselves and designed by Casey Johnson Studio.
His online business has increased 300% since the pandemic, and he also sees about 25% in wholesale orders.
“The Ecuadorian straw hats start at $600, and the felts start at $1,200 to $1,600, and I designed this collection with Aspen in mind,” Fouquet said. “You can purchase here, but then you can go back to [Los Angeles] or New York and actually continue to wear it because it’s more versatile. It’s not just cowboy. Because if you buy a cowboy hat, you go back home, it’s cool, but you are not going to wear a cowboy hat.”
Fouquet also prides his designs on the overlap between recalls of yesteryear and odes to modernity.
“I work with a local silversmith to create pieces like a silver Thunderbird that is super kind of a vintage essence but definitely a little bit modern,” he said.
Notable in the collection is it was designed with an Aspen ski design silk liner.
Fouquet wants to continue to create beauty with hardware and pieces. This is his passion, as was evident throughout the interview. The store is located at 520 E Hyman Ave.