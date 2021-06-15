Public officials are pleading with the public to remain vigilant as extreme drought conditions and unseasonably high temperatures increase the risk of wildfires in Pitkin County and the entire Roaring Fork Valley.
“There is a large area of high pressure over the entire West, really,” said Mike Charnick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. “It’s a very anomalous high pressure … very, very unusual.”
According to NWS data, in Aspen, the highest temperature ever recorded on June 15 was 85 degrees Fahrenheit in 1918. The highest temperature ever recorded on June 16 was 84 degrees in 1953. However, those daily record temperatures could be shattered this week as Aspen’s forecast calls for high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
“The other thing that’s providing a lot of assistance in the high temperatures is the extreme drought that’s going on over much of the West,” Charnick said. “The drought right now is in the exceptional category, which is the highest and most extreme category that can be issued for a drought. So, it’s really of a historic nature. Most locations over the past year or so — going back to last summer — have seen barely even half of the amount of rainfall that normally occurs over that timeframe.”
Digital messaging along Highway 82 as well as online, print and radio advertisements warning people about fire danger don’t always resonate. Similar to police patrols, Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine said Monday that the Aspen Fire Department also is conducting patrols for high fire hazards.
“We try to put an engine out there, especially during the hot parts of the day, with two firefighters in it just driving around,” Balentine said. “Heightened, heightened awareness, that’s about all we can do.”
While larger cities often have numerous fire stations situated prominently throughout their respective boundaries, more rural areas — like Pitkin County — don’t, which makes communication among the Roaring Fork Valley’s various fire departments all the more critical, he said.
“If we see something we think is going to blow up, we’ll ask for help early and start getting resources to come this way,” Balentine said.
Although in years past, the Aspen Fire Department has sent resources to assist with firefighting efforts far beyond the Roaring Fork Valley, it currently does not have any firefighters deployed elsewhere.
“Our number one priority is our own districts,” Balentine said. “If we don’t feel we can spare (resources) or if there is a high fire danger here, we likely won’t send anybody out.”
The Roaring Fork Valley and surrounding areas have experienced numerous wildfires in recent years, namely the Lake Christine and Grizzly Creek fires in July 2018 and August 2020 respectively, with the latter burning over 32,000 acres. Both fires were human-caused and exacerbated by extremely hot and dry conditions.
As part of its own climate action goals, Pitkin County has pledged to cut its annual emissions by 90% come 2050. In an interview Monday, Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said the risk that climate change poses to Pitkin County’s recreational and agricultural economies was “too great” not to take action immediately.
“We are going to have to budget in how we take action and how we hold ourselves to those reductions and, quite honestly, I also think we will have conversations about how do we generate funds to … put a price on carbon,” McNicholas Kury said. “I expect those conversations will come up in terms of the airport improvements and I expect they will come up during our growth management conversation as well.”