From frequently swapping out sanitized basketballs, to cleaning the bleachers between events, to players sticking to assigned seats during games, high schools in the Roaring Fork Valley are doing what’s needed to return the sport, and some normalcy, to the lives of student-athletes.
Those pandemic-mandated changes take it longer to run basketball games — now that the season has finally started —that comply with health guidelines set by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and county health authorities.
Some of those changes were seen in practice Tuesday night as the Roaring Fork Rams hosted the Coal Ridge Titans for girls and boys’ basketball games; both games were won by the Titans, 38-30 and 58-50, respectively. The Rams travel to Basalt today to take on the Longhorns for play that begins at 4:30 p.m.
New during the age of COVID-19, every four minutes during the game an administrative time out is called so a disinfected ball can be substituted for a used basketball.
Players can’t even step into the gym until it’s been disinfected after normal school-day usage, said Jason Santo, athletic director for Basalt High School.
Santo spoke Wednesday about what is now considered a “normal day” during the basketball season.
“Our coaches have seating charts for the players” who sit in three rows on the sidelines to adhere to social distancing rather than all together, Santo said.
“Normally we would put 15 chairs in one row,” Santo said. “Now we’re trying to put 13 chairs in three rows.”
When off the court the players must return to the seat where their water bottle was left. After teams go into their timeouts, the area where they just sat is disinfected.
“And we’re not doing handshakes. A simple, ‘good game, thank you very much’ and walk away” must suffice after the game, Santo said.
It’s a given that masks are required during all times of practice and play.
Back to business
While Basalt’s teams have played three games, hosting two already this season (they operate under Garfield County rules as that’s where two of the three high schools in their school district are located), the Aspen Skiers basketball squads start their seasons today, with away games in Grand Junction.
“It’s so awesome the kids are getting back to play,” said AHS Athletic Director Martha Richards. High school sports played outdoors, like alpine and Nordic skiing, have already started. But those contested indoors, including girls swimming have had a delayed beginning due to the pandemic, she said.
On Jan. 29, Pitkin County approved the Aspen School District to be allowed to follow CDPHE variances specific to CHSAA sports beginning Feb. 1.
“This will allow CHSAA indoor sports to increase their practice numbers to a maximum of 25 athletes and three coaches,” Richards posted on the school’s website. “Masks will be worn by all athletes and coaches at all times — all practices and games (other than swimming while in the pool) “There will be no spectators for any athletic events at this time per Pitkin County Health and ASD.”
The first Aspen home hockey games are Feb. 12, with basketball starting the following day, Richards said Wednesday during a phone conversation.
In Basalt and Carbondale, Santo said a maximum of 50 people can be in the entire stadium or gym. In Aspen currently, in addition to the no-spectator rule, only players, essential personnel and school administrators are allowed in the venue.
It’s required after a game that a firm 30 minutes is used to clear the gym before the next teams start warming up for their 15-minute practice. During that time the impacted areas are disinfected and wiped down.
“It’ll take a little longer to run games,” Richards said.
Helping out Tuesday night in Carbondale at the scoring table for the girls Rams versus Titans game, Chuck Maker said the changes that allow basketball games to move forward are well worth the perceived inconveniences.
His son was due to play at 6:30 p.m., but cleaning between games and time outs and swapping out balls had delayed everything a little that day.
“I love to be part of my son’s senior year” in basketball, Maker said. “I’d say every parent here feels the same way.” Sitting beside Maker at the scorer’s table was Larry Stangeland, who no longer had a kid in the school system but still enjoyed being involved.
“We want to be normal. We have to do what we need to do to be back to normal,” Maker said.
As spectator capacity at high school sports is limited or nonexistent, depending on the school, this year there are new opportunities to stay tuned in.
Basalt athletic director Santo spoke of an automated camera system through the subscription-based service NFHS Network and a partnership with pixellot.tv, that was started in cooperation with the schools last summer.
Essentially the schools received the cameras so the games can be livestreamed. Santo said the system is still being fine tuned for its live capabilities but that Tuesday’s basketball action was available the next day through the Basalt High School’s Facebook page. There will also be Instagram streams, he said.
In her post, Richards wrote that “all games in Aspen High School’s Big Gym will be automatically recorded and livestreamed.”
Veteran sports voice Jim Williams broadcast from Roaring Fork High Tuesday night as part of the coverage provided by coloradosportsnetwork.com, affiliated with Always Mountain Time network. Williams will call tonight’s games in Basalt as they take on their rivals Roaring Fork in pregame coverage beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Aspen athletic director Richards is awaiting clearance for nonessential personnel to enter the indoor facilities so in-person coverage through coloradosportsnetwork.com can begin for basketball and hockey.