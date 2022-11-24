Some state title defenses fell short in local high school sports, but Roaring Fork Valley teams made plenty of noise in the fall season.
Basalt may have been the biggest winner of the first trimester of the sports calendar, with a quartet of playoff runs capitalized by what was likely the school’s first undefeated season in football.
The Longhorns went 9-0 through league play in purely dominant fashion, entering the playoffs as one of two undefeated teams in 2A football — the other, Delta, will play for the state championship on Saturday. No league team finished within 10 points of Basalt in head-to-head competition.
They won their first playoff game since 2019 at home against Woodland Park in a definitive 45-24 rout. It all came to an abrupt end in the quarterfinals, however, against two-time defending state champion Eaton, which will seek the three-peat against Delta this weekend.
Senior running back Cooper Crawford figures to earn high recognition in postseason awards, rushing for 1,489 yards, 100 more than any other 2A player, according to MaxPreps data. His 21 touchdowns trails only Bennett’s Connor Rayburn, who had 25.
Basalt also saw the arrival of its golf team — a cooperative effort between the Longhorns, Roaring Fork and Glenwood Springs. The Longhorns placed second at regionals at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, one stroke behind eventual state champion Vail Mountain. At state, they finished eighth out of 12 teams.
But with three juniors — Garrett Exelbert, Jase Joslin and Alec Claassen — and one sophomore — Jackson Stewart — the team figures to return all of its competitors next year, with one more year of experience. Exelbert was named first-team all-state and Joslin took home an honorable mention.
Out on the trails, Basalt cross-country star Katelyn Maley saw her bid for a third individual state championship thwarted by a record-setting performance from Liberty Common’s Isabel Allori. Maley still finished second in her senior state competition. Joining her on the podium was good friend and fellow senior Ava Lane, who put together her best state performance of her high school career, finishing sixth. Both were named first-team all-state by CHSAA. The Longhorns also saw its boys team qualify for state, a year after having only one boy on the team.
Basalt’s softball team finished 12-9 and earned a playoff berth after missing the post-season a year prior. The team won eight of nine games in the middle portion of the schedule, finishing fourth in the league but advancing into regionals nonetheless, falling in the first game. Senior Kiera Larson was named an honorable mention on the all-state team.
Basalt soccer snuck into the 3A playoffs, gaining steam at the end of the season and nearly upsetting defending state champion Roaring Fork on its senior night. The soccer team fell in the first round of the playoffs, but will graduate only three seniors according to MaxPreps. Freshman defender Arym Mellin was named an honorable mention on the all-state team.
Aspen
Aspen High’s fall highlight was the resurgence of the boys golf team in its title defense season, despite losing key players from the championship. The Skiers qualified four players for state out of regionals, allowing them to compete as a team. There, they leapfrogged Basalt in the final standings, finishing fifth. Senior Carson Miller was named to the first-team all-state roster and senior Sky Sosna was named to the second team.
Skier volleyball finished 11-11 on the season, sneaking into the regional round of the playoffs as the No. 33 seed. They upset No. 21 Bennett but fell to No. 4 Faith Christian and failed to advance.
Aspen cross-country also sent two boy runners to state and qualified the girls team, which finished 14th overall.
On the tennis court, junior Chase Kelly was regional champion, advancing as a No. 1 singles player to the state tournament. He fell in his first matchup with Discovery Canyon’s Sean Bratkowsky. The Skiers’ No. 2 singles player Josh Ward and No. 2 doubles pair Daane Reische and Nico Smith each came up one spot short of qualifying for state, listed as alternates.
Roaring Fork
The Rams’ Cinderella boys soccer state championship in 2021 did not have the sequel the team was hoping for, bowing out of the state playoffs in the quarterfinals against Liberty Common.
Roaring Fork finished 15-3 but fell against the top opponents they faced, Liberty Common twice and division rival — and champion — Coal Ridge. Junior Foster Hayes made the first-team all-state roster and senior Emi Magana made the second team. Senior Max Brooke and junior Jake Barlow earned honorable mentions.
In volleyball, the Rams turned a 15-10 record into a No. 26 seed in the regional round of the playoffs. They topped No. 14 Vanguard School but fell to No. 11 Resurrection Christian to end their season.
In none-CHSAA competition, senior Corbin Carpenter came in sixth in the Colorado High School Cycling League’s mountain bike state championships, slowed by an illness.
Glenwood Springs
A turnaround season for volleyball saw Glenwood Springs clinch the No. 22 spot in the 4A regional round. The Demons went 15-10 on the season, their first winning campaign in three years. Seniors Siri Henderson and Mattea Enewold earned all-conference selections. All-state rosters have not yet been announced for volleyball.
Demon football saw a final week upset knock them from playoff contention, entering the season finale at Palisade on the bubble for a spot. When they fell 42-8, they dropped to 5-5 overall and fell out of the race.
In cross-country, Sophia Connerton-Nevin was the lone qualifier, finishing 49th at state in 4A.
In mountain biking, senior Chloe Lutgring climbed multiple places to finish fourth in state.
Following Thanksgiving break, winter sports seasons will begin, with the area’s skiers taking to the slopes and Aspen basketball following its undefeated championship season with a new roster.